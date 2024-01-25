SightMD New York Welcomes Clearview Eye Surgery to It's Expert Team

"We are excited to join forces with SightMD, a leader in comprehensive eye care. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our journey to elevate the standards of ophthalmic excellence." - Dr. John J. Kim, Founder of Clearview Eye Surgery Post this

Clearview Eye Surgery is dedicated to providing state of the art, professional and personalized eye care to all of our patients to ensure the best possible outcome. Thousands of people have trusted their award-winning team with their families' eye care and vision correction treatment, and we are grateful for the opportunity to have them join the expert team at SightMD. The doctors at Clearview joining the SightMD team are John J. Kim, MD, Leo Chen, OD, Donald Kim, OD, John G. Zou, OD and Zimei Zhou, MD, PHD.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Clearview Eye Surgery, a pivotal step in our mission to enhance and expand exceptional eye care services. Together, SightMD and Clearview Eye Surgery will continue to redefine excellence in ophthalmic care." said Jeffrey Martin, MD, Co-founder and President of SightMD.

Dr. John J. Kim is the founder of Clearview Eye Surgery is a highly skilled and compassionate board-certified ophthalmologist dedicated to providing exceptional eye care with a focus on cornea and external diseases. Dr. Kim's academic journey and extensive training have positioned him as a leader in the field, committed to delivering personalized and cutting-edge treatments to his patients. Dr. Kim's treatment philosophy revolves around a patient-centric approach, considering each patient as a cherished member of the family. He believes in treating individuals with the utmost importance, ensuring they receive the highest standard of care at every moment. Dr. Kim generously dedicates his time to community health initiatives, reflecting his commitment to accessible eye care for all. As a highly skilled ophthalmologist, Dr. Kim performs a range of procedures and treats various conditions, including but not limited to refractive surgeries, cataract surgery and corneal transplants. His reputation as a caring and skilled professional, combined with his contributions to community health initiatives, underscores Dr. Kim's commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of his patients and the broader community.

"We are excited to join forces with SightMD, a leader in comprehensive eye care. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our journey to elevate the standards of ophthalmic excellence. By uniting our expertise with SightMD's commitment to innovation and patient-centered care, we look forward to delivering unparalleled vision solutions and expanding our impact in transforming lives through enhanced eyesight." - Dr. John J. Kim, Founder of Clearview Eye Surgery

Zimei Zhou, MD, PHD is a distinguished ophthalmologist with a unique combination of medical expertise and extensive research background. As a board-certified physician by the American Board of Ophthalmology, Dr. Zhou is committed to providing exceptional eye care with a focus on Vitreoretinal Surgery. She specializes in the diagnosis and surgical management of complex retinal conditions, including retinal detachments, diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, and other vitreoretinal disorders. Dr. Zhou's surgical expertise is complemented by her compassionate and patient-centered approach, ensuring the highest standard of care for each individual. Fluent in both English and Mandarin, Dr. Zhou is well-equipped to communicate effectively with a diverse patient population. Her ability to connect with patients on a linguistic and cultural level enhances the overall quality of care she provides.

Leo Chen, OD is a dedicated optometrist committed to providing exceptional eye care to patients of all ages. Dr. Chen believes in building lasting relationships with his patients and is dedicated to ensuring their visual well-being. His scope of practice extends beyond routine eye care to the management of chronic ophthalmic disorders. He specializes in treating conditions such as dry eye, glaucoma, diabetic hypertensive retinopathy, and macular degeneration. He also possesses expertise in post-operative care for various eye surgeries, including cataract, refractive, and corneal transplant procedures. Dr. Chen served as a Captain in the US Army, providing vital eye care services to a population of 8 thousand US soldiers, Veterans, and their family members during his active duty service from 2020 to 2023. His military service exemplifies his dedication to serving others and contributing to the health and well-being of those who have served our country. Dr. Chen works closely with his patients to develop tailored treatment plans that address their unique eye health needs which has earned him the trust and admiration of his patients. His multifaceted experience, both in civilian practice and military service, underscores his unwavering dedication to the field of optometry and the broader community.

Donald Kim, OD is a compassionate optometrist with a background in Biochemistry, earning his Bachelor of Science degree from Stony Brook University. Taking his passion further, he pursued a Doctorate at the Pennsylvania College of Optometry. Dr. Kim's primary focus lies in the comprehensive treatment and management of conditions such as glaucoma, dry eyes, anterior segment pathologies, strabismus, and pediatric evaluations. With over 25 years experience in ocular surgery management, he excels at cataracts and penetrating keratoplasty to pterygium, blepharoplasty, vitreo-retinal surgeries, and refractive surgeries. He views the opportunity to serve as your eye care professional as a privilege, approaching each patient encounter with a profound sense of compassion and a steadfast commitment to excellence. When asked what he is looking forward to most about joining SightMD Dr Kim said "I'm excited to join the tremendous team at SightMD. With their vast network and support, I can focus on my patients' needs."

John G. Zou, OD is a highly skilled Doctor of Optometry with a wealth of experience and a commitment to providing exceptional eye care. Fluent in Mandarin, Dr. Zou is able to cater to a diverse patient population, ensuring effective communication and understanding of their unique needs. He is dedicated to delivering comprehensive eye examinations to both new and existing patients across all age groups and races. Dr. Zou's expertise extends to the diagnosis and management of various ocular conditions, including ocular surface diseases, cataracts, retinal diseases, and neurological disorders. With specialized training in the fitting and troubleshooting of various types of contact lenses, Dr. Zou has honed his skills through rotations in the Myopic Control Clinic, demonstrating his commitment to staying at the forefront of advancements in eye care. Dr. Zou's passion for optometry and genuine care for his patients make him a trusted and compassionate eye care professional in the community.

When asked what he is most excited about with joining the SightMD team Dr Zou said "I am thrilled to join SightMD as this merger allows us to further our commitment to exceptional patient care. I look forward to contributing my skills and passion for patient well-being to a team dedicated to innovation, compassion, and the highest standards of ophthalmic care. By combining our strengths and resources, we will be able to offer an even higher level of care, advanced technologies, and a wider range of specialized services to our patients."

The team of doctors at Clearview Eye Surgery will continue to care for their patients at the same Bronx, Flushing and Upper Manhattan offices. With this partnership their patients and the community will have access to seamless care at all of SightMD's office locations throughout Long Island, Westchester and New York City.

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic provider group, offering patients access to over 80 eye care providers through the convenience of over 40 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include general eye exams, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, LASIK laser vision correction, oculoplastic surgery, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit https://www.sightmd.com/sightmd-ny/

About Sight Growth Partners

Sight Growth Partners is the leading administrative services provider for the ophthalmology sector including SightMD in New York, SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. It has over 140 employees who provide administrative solutions to physicians, ophthalmology clinics and ambulatory surgery centers. Sight Growth Partners provides its clients with world-class administrative services, including a 24/7 call center, billing, credentialing, marketing, human resources, and other services, enabling them to continue delivering best-in-class care to patients in their communities. Sight Growth Partners is backed by Chicago Pacific Founders, a leading middle market private equity firm which focuses exclusively on partnerships with growing companies in the healthcare services sector. For more information about Sight Growth Partners, please visit http://www.sightgrowthpartners.com.

