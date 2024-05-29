SightMD NJ Congratulates Dr. Harjit S. Athwal and Dr. Lisa Athwal for Recognition by Global Directory of Who's Who

SightMD New Jersey proudly announces that Dr. Harjit S. Athwal and Dr. Lisa Athwal have been honored by the Global Directory of Who's Who for their exceptional contributions to the field of ophthalmology. Their dedication to excellence and compassionate patient care have earned them this prestigious recognition.

Dr. Harjit S. Athwal has been serving the community of New Jersey since 1991, delivering outstanding care utilizing the most advanced technology available. His extensive fellowship training in cornea surgery and diseases, including cornea transplants, refractive surgery, and dry eye disease, has equipped him with expertise that sets him apart in his field. Additionally, Dr. Athwal 's scope of practice includes general ophthalmology with a focus on Cataract, Glaucoma, and Laser surgery.

A graduate of Rutgers Medical School, Dr. Athwal completed his ophthalmology residency at the University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey. He furthered his training with subspecialty fellowship training in Cornea and Refractive Surgery at Tulane Medical School. Dr. Athwal is a distinguished member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the New Jersey Academy of Ophthalmology. His commitment to excellence and compassionate approach to patient care have made him a highly respected and sought-after ophthalmologist in New Jersey.

Dr. Lisa Athwal has dedicated her career to providing high-quality care to her patients, with a special focus on cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic eye disease, and cosmetic treatments such as Botox, injectables, and dermal fillers. She earned her M.D. with rotational training at UMDNJ University Hospital, East Orange VA, and Jersey City Medical Center. Completing her residency at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, Dr. Lisa Athwal is affiliated with prestigious organizations including the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the New Jersey Academy of Ophthalmology.

Board certified in ophthalmology, Dr. Lisa Athwal is known for her expertise and compassion in treating patients with complex eye conditions. She remains committed to staying at the forefront of her field, utilizing the latest advancements in technology and treatments to ensure the best possible outcomes for her patients.

Both Dr. Harjit S. Athwal and Dr. Lisa Athwal are currently accepting new patients at SightMD New Jersey's Toms River location (14 Mule Road Suite 1 Toms River, NJ 08755) and Spring Lake Heights (2018 Highway 71 Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762).

About SightMD New Jersey

SightMD New Jersey offers patients access to 17 eye care doctors through the convenience of 8 clinical locations and 1 Ambulatory Surgery Center in New Jersey. Its services include general eye exams, cataract surgery, LASIK and refractive eye surgery, macular degeneration, pediatric eye care, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma care, and dry eye management. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD New Jersey, as well as SightMD Pennsylvania, SightMD Connecticut and SightMD in New York. For more information about SightMD New Jersey, please visit sightmd.com

Media Contact

Stephanie Penza, SightGrowthPartners, 6318352613, [email protected], www.sightmd.com

SOURCE SightGrowthPartners