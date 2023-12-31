SightMD NY, NJ, and PA Donations Brighten Holiday Season for Those in Need

SightMD NY, SightMD NJ and SightMD PA have made a difference in the lives of those in need this holiday season through donations to organizations based in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. These practices and all of their team members are thrilled to give back to their hometown communities during this special time of year.

This fall, SightMD NY, SightMD NJ & SightMD PA donated to organizations throughout Long Island, NY, Toms River, NJ, and Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania with the goal of making the holidays brighter for the less fortunate.

Long Island Cares, Inc.® Adopt-a-Family Food Drive—Hauppauge, N.Y.

Founded by the late Harry Chapin, the goal of Long Island Cares, Inc.® is to provide humanitarian needs to the hungry and food-insecure families of Long Island. As part of the organization's Adopt-a-Family 2023 campaign, the SightMD New York team donated enough money to feed 76 families this past Thanksgiving.

Your Grandmother's Cupboard—Toms River, N.J.

Envisioned by those who recognize the needs of people living in poverty, Your Grandmother's Cupboard is a nonprofit organization which was founded to help meet the needs of the homeless, working poor, seniors, children, and others who are in need. Every month, volunteers distribute items to over 2,500 poverty-stricken people. This year, the SightMD New Jersey team made an impact by donating to the coat and food drive of Your Grandmother's House, thus making the holiday season warmer and brighter for many.

Feed a Friend - Pennsylvania

As a nonprofit, grassroots project, Feed a Friend provides a sustainable monthly supply of food to local people in need. As part of the organization's 39th annual campaign, the team at SightMD Pennsylvania donated over $1,500 to local food pantries through the WNEP-TV Feed a Friend drive.

