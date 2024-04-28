SightMD Pennsylvania Expands Practice with Acquisition of James Lewis, MD

When asked what he is most excited about with joining the SightMD team Dr Lewis said "SightMD PA will enhance our ability to provide the most advanced ophthalmic care while delivering a great patient experience." Post this

Dr. James Lewis is a highly respected cataract, glaucoma, and LASIK surgeon with a reputation for excellence in patient care and clinical expertise. After completing his medical training, Dr. Lewis spent decades advancing and perfecting his surgical skills. As a result, he is able to offer his patients leading-edge treatments that consistently deliver exceptional visual results. His addition to the SightMD PA team represents a significant milestone in their continued growth and dedication to serving patients with the highest standards of care.

When asked what he is most excited about with joining the SightMD team Dr Lewis said "SightMD PA will enhance our ability to provide the most advanced ophthalmic care while delivering a great patient experience."

Dr Lewis will continue to care for patients at the Elkins Park office. With this partnership, his patients and the community will have access to seamless care at all of SightMD Pennsylvania's office locations throughout Philadelphia, Wyomissing, Pottsville, Shamokin and Lewisburg.

Patients who wish to schedule an appointment with Dr. James Lewis can do so by contacting SightMD PA online or by calling 800.823.5530.

About SightMD Pennsylvania

SightMD Pennsylvania offers patients access to 9 eye care providers through the convenience of 6 clinical locations and 2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers in Pennsylvania. Its services include general eye exams, cataract surgery, LASIK and refractive eye surgery, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, vitreoretinal diseases and surgery, pediatric retina, oculoplastic, glaucoma care, corneal disorders, cosmetic treatments, dry eye management, allergy testing, and low vision. For more information about SightMD Pennsylvania, please visit https://www.sightmdpa.com

About Sight Growth Partners

Sight Growth Partners is the leading administrative services provider for the ophthalmology sector including SightMD in New York, SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. It has over 140 employees who provide administrative solutions to physicians, ophthalmology clinics and ambulatory surgery centers. Sight Growth Partners provides its clients with world-class administrative services, including a 24/7 call center, billing, credentialing, marketing, human resources, and other services, enabling them to continue delivering best-in-class care to patients in their communities. Sight Growth Partners is backed by Chicago Pacific Founders, a leading middle market private equity firm which focuses exclusively on partnerships with growing companies in the healthcare services sector. For more information about Sight Growth Partners, please visit [http://www.sightgrowthpartners.com.

