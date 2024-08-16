SightMD Pennsylvania Welcomes Dariela Cardo, OD to It's Expert Team

Dr. Cardo said "I am excited to collaborate with a team of dedicated professionals at SightMD Pennsylvania who share my passion for advancing eye care, enhancing patient outcomes, and continually innovating in the field of optometry." Post this

Dr. Cardo provides patients with a wide range of optometric services, specializing in specialty contact lenses, comprehensive eye exams, glaucoma management, and the treatment of ocular diseases. Her commitment to staying at the forefront of her field, combined with her genuine concern for her patients' well-being, enables her to offer personalized and effective treatment plans customized to each individual's specific needs. Dr. Cardo is known for her compassionate demeanor and her commitment to patient education. She takes the time to listen to her patients' concerns and empowers them with knowledge to make informed decisions about their eye health.

When asked what she is looking forward to most about joining the SightMD Team, Dr. Cardo said "I am excited to collaborate with a team of dedicated professionals at SightMD Pennsylvania who share my passion for advancing eye care, enhancing patient outcomes, and continually innovating in the field of optometry. Together, we can provide comprehensive, personalized care that makes a meaningful difference in our patients' lives."

Dr. Cardo will be seeing patients at the SightMD PA location in Elkins Park at 8380 Old York Rd Ste 1110, Elkins Park, PA 19027.

About SightMD Pennsylvania

SightMD Pennsylvania offers patients access to 10 eye care doctors through the convenience of 6 clinical locations and 2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers in Pennsylvania. Its services include cataract surgery, LASIK and refractive eye surgery, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, vitreoretinal diseases and surgery, pediatric retina, oculoplastic, glaucoma care, corneal disorders, cosmetic treatments, dry eye management, allergy testing, low vision, and general eye exams. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD Pennsylvania, as well as SightMD New Jersey, SightMD Connecticut and SightMD in New York. For more information about SightMD Pennsylvania, please visit https://www.sightmd.com

