SightMD Pennsylvania Welcomes David L. Silverman, MD to its Expert Team

When asked about what excites him most about joining the SightMD PA team Dr. Silverman said "I am greatly looking forward to filling the huge void Dr. Kellogg has left behind, and I hope to fulfill all the needs of the Philadelphia area." Post this

In medical school, Dr. Silverman fell in love with the finesse, effectiveness and elegance of microsurgery. After completing his first externship in Ophthalmology, he instantly knew that preserving and restoring the gift of eyesight as a physician was his true calling.

Teaching patients about their disease is a large part of Dr. Silverman's approach to medicine and patient care. He holds firmly to the belief that educating patients about their disease is the best way to alleviate unnecessary anxiety and fear, and he teaches in such a way that the patients understand all of their options. Additionally, he believes that teaching patients and their families about their ocular conditions helps to empower them and allows them to become active participants in the treatment process.

After graduating Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Cellular Molecular Biology, Dr. Silverman attended Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, Virginia where he again graduated with Honors. He then completed a year of training in Internal Medicine at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center before entering and completing his Ophthalmology residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas.

Dr. Silverman went directly into the private practice of ophthalmology after residency, and shortly thereafter, started his own very successful practice in Virginia. As a result, he has skillfully performed a vast number and variety of ophthalmologic surgeries including thousands of cataract extractions, glaucoma procedures, and retinal lasers.

"The gift of sight is wholly precious and being a part of preserving and restoring this sense in my patients is something that I find infinitely rewarding and invaluable," says Dr. Silverman. "I feel truly blessed that I am an ophthalmologist, and it is a great honor to be trusted with the care of a person's eye. Although it is also a huge responsibility, I feel that this is my true calling. I love what I do."

In his spare time Dr. Silverman is a versatile musician who has played professionally in bands since he was a teenager and still plays professionally on occasion. His other passion includes fitness, health, and "successful aging", he regularly engages in many forms of fitness training to stay healthy and set a good example as a physician.

Dr. Silverman speaks parts of many different languages and is capable of performing eye exams in both Spanish and Russian (although he requires and encourages an interpreter to be present for adequate history and care discussions). Having been informed that many patients in the Philadelphia area speak Russian, he has also been spending time trying to build up his familiarity with this language.

Dr. David L. Silverman will be seeing patients at our Philadelphia location at 8401 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19152

About SightMD Pennsylvania

SightMD Pennsylvania offers patients access to 7 ophthalmic surgeons and specialists through the convenience of 5 clinical locations and 2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers in Pennsylvania. Its services include general eye exams, cataract surgery, LASIK and refractive eye surgery, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, vitreoretinal diseases and surgery, pediatric retina, oculoplastic, glaucoma care, corneal disorders, cosmetic treatments, dry eye management, allergy testing, and low vision.

