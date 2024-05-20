SightMD Physicians Recognized as 2024 Super Doctors® and Rising Stars

Dr. David Immanuel said "I am deeply grateful for being recognized as a Super Doctor. It is truly humbling to be acknowledged for the work we do every day to improve the vision and lives of our patients." Post this

Dr. Samuel Baharestani

Dr. Jonathan Ellant

Dr. James Gordon

Dr. David Immanuel

Dr. Brad Kligman

Dr. Faye Knoll

Dr. Michelle Liebert

Dr. Jeff Martin

Dr. Norman Saffra

In addition to Super Doctors®, SightMD is pleased to acknowledge it's Rising Stars, a group of promising and talented physicians who have shown exceptional promise early in their careers:

Dr. Gaurav Chandra

Dr. Mukesh Kumar

Dr. Amy Mehta

Dr. Alanna Nattis

Dr. Leon Rafailov

Dr. Eric Rosenberg

Dr. Sabah Shah

Jonathan Lujan, CEO at Sight Growth Partners expressed his pride in the physicians, stating, "We are thrilled to see these physicians at SightMD recognized for their outstanding contributions to the field of ophthalmology. Their dedication to excellence and commitment to patient care exemplify the core values of SightMD."

Here are some words from the honored physicians:

Dr. Samuel Baharestani: "Receiving the Super Doctors® designation is a tremendous honor and a testament to the dedication of our entire team at SightMD. We are committed to providing the highest quality care to our patients."

Dr. David Immanuel: "I am deeply grateful for being recognized as a Super Doctor. It is truly humbling to be acknowledged for the work we do every day to improve the vision and lives of our patients."

Dr. Michelle Liebert: "Being named a Super Doctor is a reflection of the collaborative efforts of our entire staff at SightMD. I am proud to be part of such a dedicated team."

Dr. Mukesh Kumar: "As a Rising Star, I am honored to be among such esteemed colleagues. This recognition inspires me to continue striving for excellence in patient care and professional growth."

Dr. Leon Rafailov: "I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the field of Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery as a Rising Star. This recognition motivates me to further advance my skills and knowledge for the benefit of our patients."

These accolades highlight SightMD's commitment to delivering exceptional eye care services and its dedication to excellence in the field of ophthalmology. SightMD ophthalmologists recognized this year span the full range of care offered to the patients within the practice. Individuals on the list include professionals from the Cataract and Comprehensive Eye Care, Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery, Medical & Surgical Disease of the Retina, Pediatric Ophthalmology, Glaucoma, Cornea, Neuro-Ophthalmology services. SightMD extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the recognized physicians for their well-deserved honors. The organization remains dedicated to advancing eye care and maintaining the highest standards of excellence in the field.

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic group, offering patients access to over 80 doctors through the convenience of 40 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include general eye exams, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, LASIK laser vision correction, oculoplastic surgery, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit sightmd.com

About Sight Growth Partners

Sight Growth Partners is the leading administrative services provider for the ophthalmology sector including SightMD in New York, SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. It has over 140 employees who provide administrative solutions to physicians, ophthalmology clinics and ambulatory surgery centers. Sight Growth Partners provides its clients with world-class administrative services, including a 24/7 call center, billing, credentialing, marketing, human resources, and other services, enabling them to continue delivering best-in-class care to patients in their communities. Sight Growth Partners is backed by Chicago Pacific Founders, a leading middle market private equity firm which focuses exclusively on partnerships with growing companies in the healthcare services sector. For more information about Sight Growth Partners, please visit http://www.sightgrowthpartners.com.

Media Contact

Stephanie Penza, SightGrowthPartners, 6318352613

SOURCE SightGrowthPartners