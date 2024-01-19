SightMD Welcomes Andrew Garcia, MD, Jeremy Liang, OD and Brian Berliner, OD

SightMD, a leading multi-specialty ophthalmology platform in New York, welcomes Andrew Garcia, MD, Jeremy Liang, OD and Brian Berliner, OD to its expert team.

Dr. Andrew Garcia is board certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology. He is a specialist in cataract surgery as well as glaucoma management. Dr. Garcia was awarded his medical degree from New York Medical College and completed his internship at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. He went on to do his residency at the prestigious New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai and then his Glaucoma Fellowship at Yale University School of Medicine.

Dr. Garcia is now seeing patients at our Brooklyn location (902 49th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219).

Jeremy Liang, OD is a board-certified optometrist providing dilated exams, contact lenses and eyeglasses, dry eye treatments, and more. In addition to treating common issues like infections, allergies, and foreign bodies in the eye, Dr. Liang is also trained to manage binocular vision problems, amblyopia and low vision. He strives to use the most advanced products and technology available, along with keeping up-to-date with the latest treatments and procedures to provide the highest quality care and attention to his patients' needs. He enjoys being able to provide an excellent eye care experience and replicate the joy of being able to see clearly for the first time for everyone.

A Westchester native, Dr. Liang is blessed to be able to give back to his community through his work seeing patients in New Rochelle (140 Lockwood Avenue Suite 220 New Rochelle, NY 10801) and Yorktown Heights (1940 Commerce Street Yorktown Heights, NY 10598).

Brian Berliner, OD is a board certified optometrist who has been practicing and providing eye care since 1983. He graduated from the first optometry school in the United States, the Illinois College of Optometry in Chicago, and completed a one year postdoctoral residency at both the State University of New York College of Optometry and the Northport Veterans Administration Medical Center in Rehabilitative Optometry. Dr. Berliner's special interests are in the evaluation, diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases including strabismus (misaligned or crossed eyes), amblyopia (lazy eye), acquired brain injury (TBI), low vision, vision therapy, accommodative and convergence dysfunctions and visually related learning/perceptual disabilities. Dr. Berliner is uniquely trained and passionate about providing comprehensive eye care to the people in his community. He is a member of both the American and New York State Optometric Associations.

Dr. Berliner is seeing patients at our Long Island office in Manhasset (133 Plandome Road Manhasset, NY 11030).

SightMD is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining our outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact our VP of Growth, Franc Galinanes, at (631) 396-8340 or [email protected]

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic provider group, offering patients access to over 80 eye care providers through the convenience of 40 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include general eye exams, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, LASIK laser vision correction, oculoplastic surgery, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit https://www.sightmd.com/sightmd-ny/

