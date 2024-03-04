SightMD Welcomes Cynthia Zara, OD to its expert team in New York

"I am excited to be joining SightMD in Hamptons Bays and Southampton. I have lived on the South Shore of Long Island for more than 10 years and am looking forward to working within my community alongside such a highly respected team." Post this

When asked what she is looking forward to most about joining the SightMD Team, Dr Zara said "I am excited to be joining SightMD in Hamptons Bays and Southampton. I have lived on the South Shore of Long Island for more than 10 years and am looking forward to working within my community alongside such a highly respected team."

Dr Zara will be seeing patients at our Eastern Long Island locations in Hampton Bays (223 W Montauk Hwy Ste 101, Hampton Bays, NY 11946) and Southampton (186 Old Town Rd, Southampton, NY 11968).

SightMD is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining our outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact our VP of Growth, Franc Galinanes, at (631) 396-8340 or [email protected]

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic provider group, offering patients access to over 80 eye care providers through the convenience of over 40 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include general eye exams, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, LASIK laser vision correction, oculoplastic surgery, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit https://www.sightmd.com

