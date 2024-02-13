SightMD Welcomes J. Kevin Belville, MD to its expert team

SightMD, a leading multi-specialty ophthalmology platform in New York, welcomes J. Kevin Belville, MD to its expert team.

HAUPPAUGE, Md., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SightMD, a leading multi-specialty ophthalmology platform in New York, welcomes J. Kevin Belville, MD to its expert team.

Dr. J. Kevin Belville is a board-certified ophthalmologist who completed his residency as Chief Resident at Cornell Medical Center at the New York-Presbyterian Columbia University Hospital in New York City. He then completed clinical fellowships at St. Louis University and the Dubroff Eye Institute in Washington, D.C. Dr. Belville has been practicing for over 25 years, spending time in both Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles working for one of largest national health care organizations of which he was chosen as the Chief of the Department and later as the Director of the LASIK program.

Dr. Belville has been an Associate Clinical Professor at UCLA and a consultant ophthalmologist at the United States Air Force Academy Hospital. He has published 2 textbooks on LASIK and Presbyopia surgery and has lectured internationally. Dr. Belville was honored at the United Nations for his work overseas on ORBIS, a humanitarian flying and teaching eye hospital. He was responsible for setting up the free Caribbean Eye clinic and directing it for 20 years. In addition to advanced cataract surgery with multifocal lenses, and LASIK, Dr. Belville is an expert on cornea disorders, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

As an internationally respected expert in Cataract and LASIK surgery Dr. Belville is certified on all of the latest innovations including the newest intraocular lenses and lasers. Dr. Belville is dedicated to providing the very best care and specializes in customizing every aspect of surgery to match a patient's lifestyle needs.

Dr. J. Kevin Belville will be seeing patients at our Eastern Long Island locations in Riverhead (54 Commerce Dr #6b, Riverhead, NY 11901), Hampton Bays (223 W Montauk Hwy Ste 101, Hampton Bays, NY 11946), and Southampton (186 Old Town Rd, Southampton, NY 11968).

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic provider group, offering patients access to over 80 eye care providers through the convenience of over 40 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include general eye exams, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, LASIK laser vision correction, oculoplastic surgery, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit https://www.sightmd.com/

