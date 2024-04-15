SightMD Welcomes Madhavi Jaspal, OD to its expert team in New York

SightMD, a leading multi-specialty ophthalmology platform in New York, welcomes Madhavi Jaspal, OD to its expert team.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SightMD, a leading multi-specialty ophthalmology platform in New York, welcomes Madhavi Jaspal, OD to its expert team.

Dr. Madhavi Jaspal is a highly skilled and dedicated optometrist with a profound commitment to eye care and patient well-being. She earned her Doctorate in Optometry from the InterAmerican University of Puerto Rico- School of Optometry, where she developed a strong foundation in comprehensive eye care. To further enhance her expertise, Dr. Jaspal completed an Ocular Disease and Ocular Refractive Surgery residency at Woolfson Eye Institute/Southern College of Optometry. This specialized training allowed her to gain experience in the diagnosis and management of various ocular conditions, including a focus on specialty contact lens exams, dry eye treatment & management, glaucoma management, refractive surgery pre and post-operative care, and anterior segment pathologies. With a passion for improving and preserving the vision of her patients, Dr. Jaspal is dedicated to delivering exceptional care. Her commitment to ongoing education and her patient-centric philosophy make her a valued member of the eye care community. Dr. Madhavi Jaspal is devoted to ensuring the best possible outcomes for her patients, fostering a positive and comfortable environment for all who seek her expertise in eye care.

Dr Jaspal will be seeing patients at our Long Island locations in Bethpage (4277 Hempstead Tpke, Bethpage, NY 11714) and Plainview (100 Manetto Hill Rd Suite 202, Plainview, NY 11803).

SightMD is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining our outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact our VP of Growth, Franc Galinanes, at (631) 396-8340 or [email protected]

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic provider group, offering patients access to over 80 eye care providers through the convenience of over 40 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include general eye exams, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, LASIK laser vision correction, oculoplastic surgery, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit https://www.sightmd.com/sightmd-ny/

Media Contact

Stephanie Penza, SightGrowthPartners, 6318352613, [email protected], www.sightmd.com

Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE SightGrowthPartners