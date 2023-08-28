SightMD Welcomes Matthew Karl, MD to its expert team in New York

SightMD, a leading multi-specialty ophthalmology platform in New York, welcomes Matthew Karl, MD to its expert team.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., August 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SightMD, a leading multi-specialty ophthalmology platform in New York, welcomes Matthew Karl, MD to its expert team.

Dr. Matthew Karl is a board certified ophthalmologist and a fellowship trained vitreoretinal surgeon. Dr. Karl takes a particular interest in patient care related problems that affect the back of the eye including diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, vein occlusions, retinal detachments, macular holes and epiretinal membranes. After he graduated from Georgetown University he went on to complete medical school and residency at SUNY Downstate in Brooklyn, NY. Following medical school he completed a two year fellowship in vitreoretinal surgery at The Ohio State University in Columbus, OH. Throughout his career Dr. Karl has received numerous awards including being inducted into the AOA Honor Society, the residency award for academic excellence in ophthalmology, and fellowship teaching award. Dr. Karl's main goal is to provide the same state-of-the-art high quality care to his patients that he would want for his own loved ones and to treat each patient as if they were one of his family. When asked what he loves most about his profession Dr. Karl said that he could not imagine a better job than preventing vision loss and restoring vision for his patients.

When asked what excites him most about joining the SightMD team, Dr. Karl said "I was born and raised in Long Island and I couldn't be more excited to join the SightMD team to provide world class care to the communities I grew up in."

SightMD is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining our outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact our VP of Growth, Franc Galinanes, at (631) 396-8340 or [email protected]

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic provider group, offering patients access to over 80 eye care providers through the convenience of 40 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include general eye exams, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, LASIK laser vision correction, oculoplastic surgery, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit https://www.sightmd.com/sightmd-ny/

Media Contact

Stephanie Penza, SightGrowthPartners, 6318352613, [email protected]

LinkedIn, Facebook

SOURCE SightGrowthPartners