SightMD Welcomes Reena Patel, OD to its expert team in New York

SightMD, a leading multi-specialty ophthalmology platform in New York, welcomes Reena Patel, OD to its expert team.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SightMD, a leading multi-specialty ophthalmology platform in New York, welcomes Reena Patel, OD to its expert team.

Dr. Reena Patel is a board certified Optometric physician who is committed to providing the highest level of care for all her patients. Dr. Patel earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Optometry and Visual Science from City University London. While in the UK, she practiced optometry in the Greater London area, where she performed comprehensive eye exams, contact lens fittings and ocular disease management for patients of all ages. After relocating to the United States, she attended New England College of Optometry to obtain her doctorate degree and graduated from the Advanced Standing International Program. She then went on to complete her residency at Nova Southeastern University with a focus in Primary Care and Ocular Disease. She focuses on educating patients on their ocular health and providing solutions to their concerns. Dr Patel takes pride in that her patients leave feeling they had an overall great experience. She also has an interest in training and teaching future physicians. In her spare time Dr Patel enjoys reading, cooking, the arts, and spending time outdoors.

Dr. Reena Patel will be seeing patients at our Brooklyn location (902 49th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219).

When asked what excites her most about joining the SightMD team, Dr. Patel said "I'm looking forward to joining a team that equally focuses on providing the highest level of patient care, as well as working alongside doctors from every speciality of ophthalmology."

SightMD is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining our outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact our VP of Growth, Franc Galinanes, at (631) 396-8340 or [email protected]

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic provider group, offering patients access to over 80 eye care providers through the convenience of 40 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include general eye exams, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, LASIK laser vision correction, oculoplastic surgery, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit https://www.sightmd.com/sightmd-ny/

Media Contact

Stephanie Penza, SightGrowthPartners, 6318352613, [email protected]

LinkedIn, Facebook

SOURCE SightGrowthPartners