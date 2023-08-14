SightMD Welcomes Robert Spector, MD to its expert team in New York

SightMD, a leading multi-specialty ophthalmology platform in New York, welcomes Robert Spector, MD to its expert team.

Dr. Robert T. Spector, M.D., F.A.C.S. is a Board Certified and fellowship trained Ophthalmologist who specializes in Pediatric Ophthalmology and Neuro-Ophthalmology as well as the treatment of Cornea and External Diseases. He received his medical degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and has been in practice for more than 40 years. He completed his residency in Ophthalmology at University of Iowa as well as fellowships in Pediatric Ophthalmology, Neuro-Ophthalmology and Cornea and External Disease at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute. When asked what his favorite part of the job is, Dr. Spector replied without hesitation "helping patients". Dr. Spector is a full-time Professor of Ophthalmology and teaching is very high on Dr. Spector's list of priorities as he sees learning as a dynamic process which should never stop. He is certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology and is a fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, American Academy of Pediatrics, New York Academy of Ophthalmology and American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons just to name a few. In his free time Dr. Spector enjoys spending time with his family, music, theater and golf.

Dr. Robert Spector will be seeing patients at our Long Island locations in Rockville Centre (220 Maple Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570) and Bay Shore (180 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706).

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic provider group, offering patients access to over 80 eye care providers through the convenience of 40 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include general eye exams, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, LASIK laser vision correction, oculoplastic surgery, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit https://www.sightmd.com/sightmd-ny/

