SightMD Welcomes Taylor Rado, OD to its expert team in New York

SightMD, a leading multi-specialty ophthalmology platform in New York, welcomes Taylor Rado, OD to its expert team.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SightMD, a leading multi-specialty ophthalmology platform in New York, welcomes Taylor Rado, OD to its expert team.

Dr. Taylor Rado is a board certified optometrist who enjoys providing comprehensive eye care, fitting contact lenses, and managing post-op care in collaboration with the other providers at SightMD. She attended Union College for her undergraduate degree where she majored in Neuroscience. She then went on to complete her Doctor of Optometry degree at the New England College of Optometry in Boston, Massachusetts. She graduated as a member of the Beta Sigma Kappa Honor Society at the college, and is a part of the American Optometric Association. Through her program she has had extensive training in multiple VA hospitals where she worked closely with the geriatric population treating diseases such as macular degeneration, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy. She also rotated through multiple community health centers and pediatric clinics where she performed vision therapy techniques, contact lens fits, and provided primary eye care services.

Dr. Rado was raised in Woodbury CT, and now resides in Massapequa NY with her fiancé. Dr. Rado enjoys traveling, going to the beach, and spending time with friends and family. She especially loves time with her golden retriever Sam.

Dr. Taylor Rado will be seeing patients at our eastern Long Island locations in Riverhead (54 Commerce Dr #6b, Riverhead, NY 1190) Southampton (186 Old Town Rd, Southampton, NY 11968) and Wading River (6144 NY-25A Bldg #A Suite 6, Wading River, NY 11792).

When asked what excites her most about joining the SightMD team, Dr. Rado said "I am excited to provide quality care to the patients of eastern Long Island, and to collaborate with the many great surgeons the practice has to offer"

SightMD is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining our outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact our VP of Growth, Franc Galinanes, at (631) 396-8340 or [email protected]

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic provider group, offering patients access to over 80 eye care providers through the convenience of 40 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include general eye exams, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, LASIK laser vision correction, oculoplastic surgery, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit https://www.sightmd.com/sightmd-ny/

Media Contact

Stephanie Penza, SightGrowthPartners, 6318352613, [email protected]

LinkedIn, Facebook

SOURCE SightGrowthPartners