SightMD Welcomes Zachary Davis, MD to its expert team in New York

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., August 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SightMD, a leading multi-specialty ophthalmology platform in New York, welcomes Zachary Davis, MD to its expert team.

Dr. Zachary Davis is a board certified and compassionate ophthalmologist who is dedicated to providing the best possible care to his patients. Growing up on Long Island, he was always fascinated by the field of ophthalmology, and he began working with his father, who is also an eye surgeon. This early exposure to the field sparked Dr. Davis's passion for ophthalmology, and he knew from a young age that he wanted to become an eye surgeon and serve the people of Long Island. After completing his medical training, Dr. Davis spent the last 10 years traveling the country, studying and training in some of the most underserved communities and dealing with some of the most advanced eye diseases. Through these experiences, he gained a deep appreciation for the importance of patient-centered care, using the most cutting-edge research and science. Dr. Davis strongly believes in treating the whole patient, not just the disease.

Dr. Davis's passion for surgery is truly remarkable, and he considers it his hobby as well as his profession. He is committed to achieving technical excellence in surgery and continuously growing and improving with every case. Dr. Davis has a particular interest in cataract and glaucoma surgeries, glaucoma management, and dry eye disease and is dedicated to staying up-to-date with the latest advancements in ophthalmology. When he is not in the clinic or operating room, Dr. Davis enjoys spending time with his family, and fitness, with an emphasis on weight training and running. He is excited to bring his expertise and passion for eye care to the community where he grew up and is honored to serve the people of Long Island.

Dr. Zachary Davis will be seeing patients at our Smithtown Location (260 Middle Country Rd Ste 201, Smithtown, NY 11787) and Huntington Location (700 New York Ave, Huntington, NY 11743).

When asked what he is looking forward to most about joining the SightMD team, Dr. Davis said "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to join the SightMD team and give back to the community that raised me. What I'm looking forward to most about this role is being able to provide top-quality eye care services to the people in my hometown and surrounding areas. It's a privilege to help improve their vision and overall quality of life through my specialization in cataract surgery and surgical and medical glaucoma. Contributing to the well-being of the community is truly rewarding, and I can't wait to make a positive impact as a member of the SightMD team."

SightMD is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining our outstanding team.

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic provider group, offering patients access to over 80 eye care providers through the convenience of 40 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include general eye exams, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, LASIK laser vision correction, oculoplastic surgery, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit https://www.sightmd.com/sightmd-ny/

