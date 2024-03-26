Side Debuts in Top 10 By Volume on the 2024 RealTrends Brokerage 500 List

"Our growth speaks to the power of what's possible when the very best in the industry have both the independence and community to truly thrive." — Steve Capezza, President at Side Post this

"When top performers can own their own real estate businesses, they better serve their clients and communities and raise professional standards across the industry," said Guy Gal, Side's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "This community is unlike any other in real estate, and this accolade is entirely their achievement."

"Despite the unique market conditions, we see the power of Side's community and the resilience and fortitude of the very best agents in the country who have overcome constant shifts to complete market-defying volumes of transactions," stated Side President Stephen Capezza. "It is rewarding to see Side outperforming many legacy brokerages. Our growth speaks to the power of what's possible when the very best in the industry have both the independence and community to truly thrive."

Since its launch in 2017, Side has grown to power an unrivaled community of 600+ market-leading boutique companies, 50% of which are woman-owned and over 30% of which are minority-owned. The Side community of 4000+ agents is exceptional, with the average community member significantly outperforming the average REALTOR®.

About Side

Side is the only real estate brokerage platform that exclusively partners with the very best agents, teams and independent brokers to create and grow their own companies — without the time, cost or risk of operating a brokerage. Unlike traditional brokerage brands, Side works behind the scenes to provide our partners with time-saving technology and premier support services. This way, they're free to focus on what matters most: serving their clients and communities.

Media Contact

Side PR, Side, (415) 525-4913, [email protected], side.com

SOURCE Side