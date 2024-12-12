Side Out Pickleball Centers opens Seattle area's first and only dedicated indoor pickleball facility; Also announces 26-court South Seattle complex

The demand for a dedicated, pickleball-only facility in Seattle is huge. We're thrilled to be the first and only in the entire Seattle metro area. The response has been overwhelming! Post this

Side Out Mukilteo offers several membership options with exclusive benefits, as well as a la carte pricing for all players and a wide range of playing options including private court reservations, open play by ability level, tournaments, private and group instruction and clinics, and other activities. Over 350 players have already signed up for memberships, with more joining daily.

"It's hard to believe the Seattle metro area hasn't had a dedicated indoor pickleball-exclusive facility until now," said Dale Garnett, co-founding partner of Side Out Pickleball Centers. "The demand is huge. Our memberships are nearly sold out. Our team is passionate about the game and this is just the start of what we plan to be a number of championship caliber pickleball facilities across the Northwest and beyond."

Side Out Seattle – Home of the pros; The most indoor courts in Washington state

Side Out has signed an official agreement with Prologis, a global leader in logistics real estate, and the Seattle Tsunami of the National Pickleball League to develop Side Out Tsunami Pickleball Center. Construction is underway on the 98,577-square foot facility located in Seattle's historic Rainier Beach neighborhood, a stone's throw from the iconic Amy Yi Tennis Center.

Side Out Tsunami PBC will offer 27 state-of-the-art indoor courts and lighting, including champion stadium courts with live video broadcast capabilities designed to host major events such as NPL, PPA and USA Pickleball sanctioned tournaments. It will be the largest dedicated indoor pickleball facility in Washington State, if not the largest in the Northwest.

Under the agreement, the Seattle Tsunami professional pickleball team will call Side Out Tsunami Center its official home. The National Pickleball League franchise will host tournaments, clinics and other events, and hold practices at the facility.

"We're thrilled to partner with Side Out Pickleball Centers as we continue to grow Seattle Tsunami's presence in the National Pickleball League and the Pacific Northwest," said Stephan Keller, team owner. "Their top tier facilities and commitment to the sport perfectly align with our mission to inspire and elevate pickleball players across all levels."

"This collaboration allows us to bring high-level, high-profile tournaments and players to our community," added James Main, Seattle Tsunami General Manager. "It further solidifies Seattle as a premier destination for pickleball excellence—Ride the Wave!"

"We are working closely with Side Out Pickleball Centers to deliver a space that will support their business operations," said Rick Kolpa, SVP and market officer, Prologis. "We have long been part of the Seattle community, providing modern and sustainable logistics facilities to our valued customers operating in Seattle who need to manage and grow their businesses'."

The two announced Side Out facilities are just the first in a planned network of top-tier pickleball facilities across the region and country.

"There's a reason pickleball is the official Washington state sport and the fastest growing sport in the country," said Frank Espinoza, co-founding partner of Side Out. "We relish the opportunity to provide increased access to everyone and continue growing this game we all love with the best courts, lighting, instruction, retail and programming anywhere."

Construction is underway on Side Out Tsunami Center, with an opening currently planned for Q2 of 2025.

Side Out Pickleball Centers is a charter member of the International Association of Pickleball Facilities.

