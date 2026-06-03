Sidekick Therapy Partners Acquires Therapy Tree Services

"What stands out most about Therapy Tree is the intention behind their work – a deep commitment to meeting children where they are, supporting families, and empowering clinicians every day." - Krissie Self, President, Sidekick Therapy Partners Post this

"We are excited to welcome the Therapy Tree team to Sidekick," said Krissie Self, President of Sidekick. "What stands out most about Therapy Tree is the intention behind their work – a deep commitment to meeting children where they are, supporting families, and empowering clinicians to do meaningful work every day. Meghan and the Therapy Tree team have built something truly special, and we are honored to support their next chapter while preserving the care, culture, and clinical excellence that define their organization."

Through this partnership, Therapy Tree's full clinical and operational team, led by Meghan Bateman, M.S., CCC‑SLP, Felicia Brady, Natalia Gomez, M.Ed., CCC‑SLP, and Marissa Hicks, M.S., CCC‑SLP, will join Sidekick, led by Krissie Self, Jessica Lenden-Holt M.A., CCC-SLP, and Ryan Camarata, expanding the organization's presence in North Carolina and enhancing its ability to support children and families with high-quality pediatric speech, language, and feeding services. Families will continue to receive care through the Cary clinic and in-home and daycare settings, ensuring continuity of care and the personalized approach they know and trust.

"From the very beginning, our mission at Therapy Tree has been to help children and families grow and reach their highest potential through playful, meaningful, and evidence-based therapy, while also creating a supportive environment where our therapists can grow and thrive," said Meghan Bateman, M.S., CCC-SLP, founder and owner of Therapy Tree Services. "I'm incredibly excited about this transition and truly feel that we found the perfect fit in Sidekick. Their values align so closely with ours, especially when it comes to supporting clinicians and delivering high-quality care to the children and families we serve. I'm confident this partnership will allow Therapy Tree's mission and culture to continue growing in all the best ways for both our team and our families."

Therapy Tree will transition to the Sidekick Therapy Partners brand in the coming months while maintaining its strong clinical focus on dyslexia intervention, bilingual service delivery, and speech and language therapy grounded in natural learning environments.

About Sidekick Therapy Partners

Sidekick Therapy Partners is a privately owned organization with more than 45 years of experience providing high‑quality speech and language therapy services. Sidekick partners with public school districts, private schools, and outpatient facilities across Tennessee, North Carolina, and Virginia, with clinic locations in Knoxville and Brentwood, Tennessee, and Winston‑Salem, North Carolina. Sidekick is committed to delivering individualized, mission‑driven care and empowering clients to live full and purposeful lives.

For more information about Sidekick Therapy Partners, visit www.sidekicktherapypartners.com

Media Contact

Ryan Camarata, Sidekick Therapy Partners, 1 865-693-5622, [email protected], www.sidekicktherapypartners.com

SOURCE Sidekick Therapy Partners