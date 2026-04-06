Sidekick Therapy Partners Acquires Word of Mouth Clinical Associates

Sidekick Therapy Partners ("Sidekick"), a Tennessee-based provider of pediatric speech therapy services, announced today that it has acquired Word of Mouth Clinical Associates ("Word of Mouth"), a provider of speech-language therapy services in the Middle Tennessee area.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sidekick Therapy Partners ("Sidekick"), a Tennessee-based provider of pediatric speech therapy services, announced today that it has acquired Word of Mouth Clinical Associates ("Word of Mouth"), a provider of speech-language therapy services in the Middle Tennessee area.
"We are thrilled to have Word of Mouth's wonderful teammates, leaders, and clients join the Sidekick family. For over 20 years, Lynne and the Word of Mouth team have delivered best-in-class pediatric therapy services that exceed expectations. We share an unwavering commitment to providing exceptional, personalized care to every child and family we serve. Word of Mouth is a perfect culture match, and this acquisition will help Sidekick further our mission: 'to empower our clients to live full and purposeful lives,' by providing high-quality speech and language services to additional children and schools throughout Tennessee," said Krissie Self, President of Sidekick Therapy Partners.
"Building Word of Mouth and serving this community has been the greatest privilege of my career," said Lynne Robertson, M.A., CCC-SLP, founder of Word of Mouth. "Sidekick shares that same deep commitment to quality, relationships, and mission-driven care. I'm excited for our team to join an organization that values our culture and will help us continue growing and supporting even more students and families across Middle Tennessee."
Through this partnership, Word of Mouth's entire clinical and operational team, led by Lynne Robertson CCC-SLP, Jennifer Childs CCC-SLP, and Elizabeth Southards CCC-SLP, will join Sidekick's team, led by Krissie Self, Jessica Lenden-Holt CCC-SLP, and Ryan Camarata, further strengthening Sidekick's presence in Tennessee and expanding its ability to support schools, students, and families with high-quality speech therapy services. Word of Mouth will transition to the Sidekick Therapy Partners brand later this year.
About Sidekick Therapy Partners
Sidekick Therapy Partners is a privately owned organization with 45 years of experience providing high-quality speech and language therapy to clients in schools and outpatient clinics. Sidekick partners with public school districts, private schools, and outpatient facilities across Tennessee, North Carolina, and Virginia with clinics in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Sidekick focuses on individualized speech and language therapy and provides schools and clients access to the speech-language therapy services and resources they need to improve their communication and overall quality of life.
More information about Sidekick can be found here: www.sidekicktherapypartners.com
Media Contact
Ryan Camarata, Sidekick Therapy Partners, 1 865-693-5622, [email protected], www.sidekicktherapypartners.com
SOURCE Sidekick Therapy Partners
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