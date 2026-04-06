Sidekick Therapy Partners Acquires Word of Mouth Clinical Associates

"We are thrilled to have Word of Mouth's wonderful teammates, leaders, and clients join the Sidekick family," said Krissie Self, President of Sidekick Therapy Partners. Post this

"Building Word of Mouth and serving this community has been the greatest privilege of my career," said Lynne Robertson, M.A., CCC-SLP, founder of Word of Mouth. "Sidekick shares that same deep commitment to quality, relationships, and mission-driven care. I'm excited for our team to join an organization that values our culture and will help us continue growing and supporting even more students and families across Middle Tennessee."

Through this partnership, Word of Mouth's entire clinical and operational team, led by Lynne Robertson CCC-SLP, Jennifer Childs CCC-SLP, and Elizabeth Southards CCC-SLP, will join Sidekick's team, led by Krissie Self, Jessica Lenden-Holt CCC-SLP, and Ryan Camarata, further strengthening Sidekick's presence in Tennessee and expanding its ability to support schools, students, and families with high-quality speech therapy services. Word of Mouth will transition to the Sidekick Therapy Partners brand later this year.

About Sidekick Therapy Partners

Sidekick Therapy Partners is a privately owned organization with 45 years of experience providing high-quality speech and language therapy to clients in schools and outpatient clinics. Sidekick partners with public school districts, private schools, and outpatient facilities across Tennessee, North Carolina, and Virginia with clinics in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Sidekick focuses on individualized speech and language therapy and provides schools and clients access to the speech-language therapy services and resources they need to improve their communication and overall quality of life.

More information about Sidekick can be found here: www.sidekicktherapypartners.com

Media Contact

Ryan Camarata, Sidekick Therapy Partners, 1 865-693-5622, [email protected], www.sidekicktherapypartners.com

SOURCE Sidekick Therapy Partners