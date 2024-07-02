Sidekick Therapy Partners ("Sidekick") Acquires Speechcenter

Sidekick Therapy Partners ("Sidekick"), a Tennessee-based provider of pediatric speech therapy services, announced today that it has acquired Speechcenter, a provider of speech therapy services in Western and Central North Carolina.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sidekick Therapy Partners ("Sidekick"), a Tennessee-based provider of pediatric speech therapy services, announced today that it has acquired Speechcenter, a provider of speech therapy services in Western and Central North Carolina.

Sidekick's Chief Executive Officer, Dave Hanson, stated, "We are truly excited to welcome our new Speechcenter teammates to Sidekick. Speechcenter is a perfect culture match, and this acquisition will help Sidekick further our mission: 'to empower our clients to live full and purposeful lives,' by providing high-quality speech services to an additional 1,000+ children throughout North Carolina and Tennessee."

Speechcenter's President, Joy English, stated, "We are thrilled Sidekick Therapy Partners will be continuing the 42-year legacy of Speechcenter's services to our patients in North Carolina. Their vision of what makes a speech-language pathology practice excellent matches our vision, and I believe this is an outstanding fit for our team and theirs."

Speechcenter's entire team, led by Jeri Bates, Michaela Greene CCC-SLP, and Caitlin Craven CCC-SLP, will join Sidekick's team, led by Krissie Self, Jessica Lenden-Holt CCC-SLP, and Ryan Camarata. Speechcenter's branding will become "Speechcenter, A Sidekick Company".

Holland & Knight LLP served as legal counsel to Sidekick. Connor Group provided financial advisory to Sidekick. Craig Jenkins Liipfert & Walker LLP served as legal counsel to Speechcenter. Edward Falls & Renegar, PLLC provided financial advisory to Speechcenter.

About Sidekick Therapy Partners

Sidekick is a privately-owned company with over 40 years of experience delivering high-quality speech and language services for patients in dozens of public school districts and private schools across Tennessee, as well as in their outpatient clinic in Knoxville, TN. Sidekick focuses on individualized speech therapy and gives schools and patients access to the speech therapy services and resources they need to improve their communication and overall quality of life.

More information about Sidekick can be found here: https://www.mysidekicktherapy.com/

