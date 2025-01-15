SIDEKICK USA Rolls Out Dynamic New DUO Big-Roll Installer

Industry-leading turf installation brand now offers a two-in-one sod installer.
CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SIDEKICK USA, manufacturer of the revolutionary turf positioning machine, announced today that its award-winning* apparatus will now be available as part of a dual-use sod installer. The aptly named SIDEKICK DUO will be the only installer of its kind with the internationally patented SIDEKICK attachment.
"We are excited to get back to our original SIDEKICK prototype model," said Paul Carlson, Founder and CEO of SIDEKICK USA LLC. A seasoned contractor himself, Paul initially created the SIDEKICK attachment on one of his custom-made sod installers as a way to help his employees with installing thick-cut sod at Solider Field in Chicago. After successfully patenting his invention, SIDEKICK shifted away from their installer in favor of established compact tractor models. "After years of retrofitting SIDEKICK attachments for popular tractor brands," said Paul, "we wanted to produce a versatile, all-in-one installer that is specifically designed for SIDEKICK. The DUO is the result of years of engineering, fabrication, and – most importantly – looking to our past for inspiration!"
SIDEKICK DUO's six-wheel design offers unmatched efficiency with the lightest footprint possible. This paired with the patented design of the SIDEKICK apparatus gives groundsmen and contractors the option to unroll, kick, or both all with only one piece of machinery. Additionally, thanks to resourceful engineering, the DUO can expand and contract in size – optimized for both transport and storage.
SIDEKICK DUO streamlines the installation process, speeding it up considerably with the use of a compression plate to successfully push turf rolls together for a seamless surface. Freeing up turf management teams to focus on other important tasks. Before SIDEKICK, a full-field replacement could take at least three full days of backbreaking labor. Now, the entire process typically takes only one day with a SIDEKICK, and with far less physical effort. With SIDEKICK DUO, unrolling and compression can happen with one machine in mere seconds. After completion, the playing surface can be ready for use on the same day. This also allows for more activities on the field - including sporting events and concerts - to take place.
SIDEKICK is the official equipment and partner of Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, as well as distribution partners with STEC Equipment, and HG Turf Group. It is also responsible for aiding turf installations at over a dozen stadiums in the National Football League, such as Allegiant Stadium, Lincoln Financial Field, and Levi's Stadium - including Super Bowl 50. Additionally, SIDEKICK has been utilized for both natural and hybrid turf installations around the world including Australia, New Zealand, Israel, Japan, South Korea, China, and Qatar – including for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
For more information, visit www.sidekickusa.com. Contact SIDEKICK USA or one of their trusted distribution partners for pricing and availability.
* 2013 STMA Innovation Award for Safety
About SIDEKICK
SIDEKICK USA is the company behind the SIDEKICK and SIDEKICK DUO, the award-winning machine that's revolutionizing the thick-cut sod and sports turf industries. The patented SIDEKICK was developed to help sports turf managers, turf contractors and ultimately, athletes. When natural grass on athletic fields gets worn down and needs to be replaced, turf managers often seek thick-cut sod for immediate results. Thick-cut natural and hybrid turf can be up to four inches thick. It's much heavier than regular turf, which greatly increases stability and playability.
