SIDEKICK USA Rolls Out Dynamic New DUO Big-Roll Installer

SIDEKICK DUO's six-wheel design offers unmatched efficiency with the lightest footprint possible. This paired with the patented design of the SIDEKICK apparatus gives groundsmen and contractors the option to unroll, kick, or both all with only one piece of machinery. Additionally, thanks to resourceful engineering, the DUO can expand and contract in size – optimized for both transport and storage.

SIDEKICK DUO streamlines the installation process, speeding it up considerably with the use of a compression plate to successfully push turf rolls together for a seamless surface. Freeing up turf management teams to focus on other important tasks. Before SIDEKICK, a full-field replacement could take at least three full days of backbreaking labor. Now, the entire process typically takes only one day with a SIDEKICK, and with far less physical effort. With SIDEKICK DUO, unrolling and compression can happen with one machine in mere seconds. After completion, the playing surface can be ready for use on the same day. This also allows for more activities on the field - including sporting events and concerts - to take place.

SIDEKICK is the official equipment and partner of Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, as well as distribution partners with STEC Equipment, and HG Turf Group. It is also responsible for aiding turf installations at over a dozen stadiums in the National Football League, such as Allegiant Stadium, Lincoln Financial Field, and Levi's Stadium - including Super Bowl 50. Additionally, SIDEKICK has been utilized for both natural and hybrid turf installations around the world including Australia, New Zealand, Israel, Japan, South Korea, China, and Qatar – including for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

About SIDEKICK

SIDEKICK USA is the company behind the SIDEKICK and SIDEKICK DUO, the award-winning machine that's revolutionizing the thick-cut sod and sports turf industries. The patented SIDEKICK was developed to help sports turf managers, turf contractors and ultimately, athletes. When natural grass on athletic fields gets worn down and needs to be replaced, turf managers often seek thick-cut sod for immediate results. Thick-cut natural and hybrid turf can be up to four inches thick. It's much heavier than regular turf, which greatly increases stability and playability.

