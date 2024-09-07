"Sideways" Author Rex Pickett, in partnership with the Sonoma Valley Chamber of Commerce, to present 20th Anniversary Screening of Sideways

Rex Pickett: "So many young people have seen, and loved, the film, but never in a theater. This is an extremely rare opportunity to see this film in a gorgeous digital projection with a live audience." Post this

Tickets are available for purchase ($30) at the link provided: https://www.sebastianitheatre.com/music/2024/6/11/sideways-20

"What's so special about this screening," enthuses Pickett, "is that though Sideways was shot in 35mm film, it wasn't until recently that a 4K digital restoration/conversion was completed by Fox Searchlight, and it looks stunning. So many young people have seen, and loved, the film, but never in a theater. This is an extremely rare opportunity to see this film in a gorgeous digital projection with a live audience."

Blackstone Publishing recently extended their working partnership with Pickett to release titles in the Sideways series in previously unavailable hardcover and large print formats, including a vibrant and collectible book redesign. Pickett partnered with Blackstone's CEO Josh Stanton and Head of New Business Development Rick Bleiweiss in a deal that will include releasing previous books in new formats and publishing new fiction books in the years to come.

The long-admired first novel Sideways, that begat the continuing series, was adapted into the Golden Globes, Critics' Choice, SAG and Academy Award-winning screenplay of the same title in 2004 starring Paul Giamatti, Thomas Haden Church, Virginia Madsen and Sandra Oh. Blackstone originally published the popular audiobook versions for Sideways, Vertical, Sideways Chile, and Sideways New Zealand. This relationship expanded further in 2021 when Blackstone published Pickett's mystery novel The Archivist in hardcover, paperback, e-book, large print, and audiobook formats.

As Stanton previously stated, "Sideways has always been one of my favorite books. I'm ecstatic that we're able to partner with Rex and further expand the Sideways catalog."

The 20 Year Anniversary of the film adaptation restores the long-standing admiration for both the book series and film. "It is unlikely Sideways will screen in a legitimate theater for a long time to come," rhapsodizes Pickett, who admits it brings tears to his eyes to know this 4K restoration finally exists. "Sideways will live on!"

Rex Pickett is the critically acclaimed author of the novel Sideways, which was adapted into the iconic film of the same title. Sideways was nominated for five Academy Awards, winning for Best Adapted Screenplay, among 350 other plaudits. Pickett is the author of three Sideways sequels—the IPPY Gold Medal–winning Sideways Oregon (previously published as Vertical), Sideways Chile, and now Sideways New Zealand. He is also the author of The Archivist. Pickett is currently working on a post–Sideways New Zealand trilogy. A Southern California native, the Rex Pickett Papers are currently enshrined at Geisel Library on the campus of his alma mater, the University of California San Diego.

Founded in 1987, Blackstone continues to pioneer new and creative ways to bring stories to life. With multiple New York Times bestsellers, Grammy Award–winning audio productions, and three books placed on the New York Times Best Books of the Year list, Blackstone has firmly positioned itself as one of America's fastest growing and respected publishing houses. A true independent, privately owned publisher, with offices on both coasts, Blackstone is home to a vibrant and eclectic community of storytellers and story lovers, offering hundreds of new titles each month to its catalog of 17,000+ books. The authors published are as varied as the books themselves, with works by some of the biggest names in literature, including Gabriel García Márquez, Ayn Rand, Ian Fleming, George Orwell, Robert Heinlein, James Clavell, as well as more contemporary authors like Whoopi Goldberg, Karin Slaughter, Don Winslow, Robert Downey Jr., Jeneva Rose, Greg Harden, Norman Reedus, and many more.

