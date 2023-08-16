SIEM tools provide an effective way for organizations to both achieve regulatory compliance and respond swiftly to security threats. But choosing the right SIEM solution and deploying it properly requires a substantial learning curve. Tweet this

"SIEM tools provide an effective way for organizations to both achieve regulatory compliance and respond swiftly to security threats," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "But choosing the right SIEM solution and deploying it properly requires a substantial learning curve."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "SIEM Tools Best Practices Unlock Powerful Cyber Security Capabilities."

SIEM Use Cases

"SIEM tools also help the organization demonstrate regulatory compliance by providing dashboards and reports as evidence of security measures taken. Compliance reports provide a detailed analysis of any compliance violations detected. This includes the specific events that triggered the alert, the root causes, the impacts, and the evidence collected."

Common SIEM Challenges

"While properly configured SIEM tools deliver significant benefits, the technology does come with some risks. One common challenge involves alert fatigue. With potentially thousands of devices and events triggering alerts, the security team may receive many false alarms. When this happens, real problems may get buried or ignored."

Best Practices for SIEM Implementation

"Pair automated SIEM technology with expert review – Even with highly-automated SIEM technology, a human expert should provide "eyes on" analysis and incident response guidance. This combination of technology and human expertise will help ensure proper remediation of events."

"Consider using managed services – Managed services can help reduce costs and complexity. By implementing an option such as eCare SOC from eMazzanti, organizations benefit from 24x7 monitoring and the assistance of trained cyber security experts."

SIEM Tools as Part of a Comprehensive Security Strategy

By themselves, SIEM tools will not fully protect against cyber threats and ensure regulatory compliance. However, they play an essential part in an overall security strategy. Business leaders should contact the cyber security experts at eMazzanti Technologies to learn more about SIEM solutions and related technologies.

Have you read?

Proactive Companies Strengthen Cyber Security with AI

Penetration Testing Saves Time and Money

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced business cyber security, retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, AI, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.

eMazzanti's consistent growth landed them on the Inc. 5000 list 9X. Recognized as a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year, and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year, the company excels as a trusted outsourced IT partner! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, [email protected] or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

Media Contact

Kent D Sorensen, eMazzanti Technologies, 14803345403, [email protected], www.emazzanti.net

SOURCE eMazzanti Technologies