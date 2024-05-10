Siemba Expands Advisory Board with Appointment of Cybersecurity Veteran Sajan Gautam

"I am impressed by Siemba's groundbreaking approach to Generative AI-driven Full Funnel Offensive Security, aligned with Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM)."- Sajan Gautam Post this

"Sajan's extensive background in strengthening cyber defenses against top-tier hackers and developing comprehensive cybersecurity strategies for global organizations adds unparalleled insight to Siemba's Advisory Board," stated Kannan Udayarajan, Founder and CEO of Siemba. "His expertise, honed over 2 decades, offers invaluable perspectives on the cybersecurity hurdles businesses encounter in the age of AI, along with enhanced advisory on governance and compliance."

Sajan's career also includes significant tenures at global organizations such as Citi and EY. With a deep-rooted passion for education, Sajan has shared his knowledge through teaching and guest lectures at universities on topics related to cybersecurity, in addition to serving on advisory boards. Currently, he dedicates his efforts towards the creation and growth of cybersecurity venture ecosystems within regions of high potential.

"I am impressed by Siemba's groundbreaking approach to Generative AI-driven Full Funnel Offensive Security, aligned with Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM)," remarked Sajan. "The future of cybersecurity hinges on swiftly identifying, correlating, and prioritizing risks with speed, scale, and efficiency, all the while adhering to customer and compliance requirements. Siemba accomplishes this by consolidating various capabilities, which have traditionally been isolated, onto a single platform. I am thrilled about the transformative impact this will have on how organizations mitigate risk and look forward to engaging actively with the team."

Siemba's Advisory Board also includes Paddy Viswanathan, former founder and CEO at C3M Cloud Security (acquired by CyberArk), Arjun Pillai, CEO at DocketAI and Arun Samuga, Chief Innovation Officer at Elemica.

Siemba was recently showcased at the GISEC 2024 Expo and Conference in Dubai hosted by the Dubai World Trade Center. The company is also set to exhibit next at the GDS Security Summit in Dallas, scheduled for May 15th and 16th, 2024.

About Siemba

Based in Atlanta, USA, Siemba's AI-powered platform is at the forefront of helping organizations develop Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) and Cybersecurity Testing programs. By integrating Attack Surface Mapping, Vulnerability Assessments, Autonomous PenTesting, and PenTest as a Service (PTaaS), Siemba provides customers with unmatched visibility into their asset, security assessment, and vulnerability landscapes.

SOURCE Siemba