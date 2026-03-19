Siemens Global Business Services Wins SSON Research & Analytics' World's Best Global Business Services Award 2026

SSON Research & Analytics names Siemens Global Business Services the World's Best GBS 2026 winner. Bosch Global Business Services (GS) and 3M Global Business Services were awarded Silver and Bronze.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Siemens Global Business Services has been named the winner of the World's Best Global Business Services (GBS) 2026 Award, presented by SSON Research & Analytics - the research arm of the Shared Services and Outsourcing Network (SSON) - at Shared Services & Outsourcing Week, North America this week.

Bosch Global Business Services (GS) and 3M Global Business Services Named Silver and Bronze Recipients

The World's Best GBS Award focuses on four critical dimensions of modern GBS excellence: Service Delivery & Impact; Model Evolution & Complexity; Automation & Enabling Factors; and Talent Management. Open to GBS organizations worldwide, the program assesses both qualitative and quantitative data through a rigorous evaluation process conducted by a judging faculty comprising three retired GBS executives and the Head of Research at SSON R&A - practitioners whose combined experience leading and enabling world-class GBS organizations ensures the highest standards of assessment.

Siemens Global Business Services' recognition reflects a sustained track record of exceeding customer and organizational expectations and reinforces the company's standing as a benchmark for innovation and enterprise value creation within the global GBS industry, one that increasingly demands strategic impact far beyond traditional process efficiency.

Naomi Secor, Managing Director of SSON Research & Analytics, commented: "Now in its fourth year, the World's Best GBS Award continues to set the benchmark for excellence in Global Business Services. This award was created to recognize organizations that go far beyond transactional efficiency - those that are driving genuine digital transformation, delivering strategic value, and investing in the talent and innovation needed to shape the future of the industry. Each year, the caliber of our finalists reinforces why the GBS model is becoming indispensable to world-class organizations. We congratulate Siemens Global Business Services on a truly outstanding achievement."

SSON Research & Analytics also recognizes Bosch Global Business Services (GS) as the Silver Award recipient and 3M Global Business Services as the Bronze Award recipient. Both organizations demonstrated exceptional performance across all four award dimensions, and their achievements reflect the highest standards of excellence in Global Business Services today.

About Siemens Global Business Services

Siemens Global Business Services provides shared services that enable business transformation and boost productivity across HR, finance, supply chain, marketing & sales, digitalization, engineering, and other projects. Driven by customer centricity, it leads businesses into a sustainable and digital future.

About SSON Research & Analytics

SSON Research & Analytics (SSON R&A) is the premier global research and data platform for Shared Services and Global Business Services professionals. The platform delivers proprietary benchmarks, metrics, trends, location intelligence, and advisory services that help organizations de-risk transformation initiatives and strengthen executive credibility.

Media Contact

Naomi Secor, SSON Research & Analytics, 1 212 885 2700, [email protected], https://www.sson-analytics.com/

SOURCE SSON Research & Analytics