Siemon Achieves Gold in Annual EcoVadis ESG Review 2026

The Siemon Company, a global leader in high‑performance network infrastructure solutions for data centers and smart buildings, has earned a Gold Rating from EcoVadis, one of the world's most trusted providers of business sustainability assessments. With an overall score of 82 out of 100 – up from 79 in its previous assessment – Siemon ranked in the 96th percentile globally, placing the company among the top 4% of organizations assessed by EcoVadis. This recognition marks a significant milestone in Siemon's ongoing ESG roadmap and reinforces the company's long-term commitment to sustainability excellence.
WATERTOWN, Conn., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Siemon Company, a global leader in high‑performance network infrastructure solutions for data centers and smart buildings, has earned a Gold Rating from EcoVadis, one of the world's most trusted providers of business sustainability assessments. With an overall score of 82 out of 100 – up from 79 in its previous assessment – Siemon ranked in the 96th percentile globally, placing the company among the top 4% of organizations assessed by EcoVadis. This recognition marks a significant milestone in Siemon's ongoing ESG roadmap and reinforces the company's long-term commitment to sustainability excellence.
EcoVadis evaluates organizations across four key areas: Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Its assessments are based on internationally recognized sustainability standards and provide a data-driven benchmark for environmental, social, and ethical performance.
"Earning EcoVadis Gold is something we're genuinely proud of. These assessments demonstrate our sustained commitment to ESG principles, including transparency and accountability that drive progress and identify opportunities for improvement across our organization and supply chain. Ranking in the top 4th percentile also reflects a resilient, stable organization committed to long-term relationships with our people, customers, and suppliers built on trust."
John Siemon, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Siemon
About Siemon
Siemon is a global market leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance connectivity solutions for data centers and smart buildings. We empower our customers to connect faster, scale smarter and deploy with confidence. Founded in 1903, our legacy of customer-driven innovation, engineering excellence, and an unwavering commitment to sustainability has made us the benchmark for quality and reliability. We deliver precision-built copper, fiber and high-speed connectivity solutions that perform at scale, with the flexibility, speed, and support our customers rely on. With operations in over 100 countries, Siemon has one of the industry's broadest solution portfolios and is the trusted partner behind the networks that connect the world. Find out more at www.siemon.com.
Media Contact
Brian Baum, Siemon, 1 8609454200, [email protected], www.siemon.com
SOURCE Siemon
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