Siemon Achieves Gold in Annual EcoVadis ESG Review 2026

The Siemon Company, a global leader in high‑performance network infrastructure solutions for data centers and smart buildings, has earned a Gold Rating from EcoVadis, one of the world's most trusted providers of business sustainability assessments. With an overall score of 82 out of 100 – up from 79 in its previous assessment – Siemon ranked in the 96th percentile globally, placing the company among the top 4% of organizations assessed by EcoVadis. This recognition marks a significant milestone in Siemon's ongoing ESG roadmap and reinforces the company's long-term commitment to sustainability excellence.

WATERTOWN, Conn., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Siemon Company, a global leader in high‑performance network infrastructure solutions for data centers and smart buildings, has earned a Gold Rating from EcoVadis, one of the world's most trusted providers of business sustainability assessments. With an overall score of 82 out of 100 – up from 79 in its previous assessment – Siemon ranked in the 96th percentile globally, placing the company among the top 4% of organizations assessed by EcoVadis. This recognition marks a significant milestone in Siemon's ongoing ESG roadmap and reinforces the company's long-term commitment to sustainability excellence.