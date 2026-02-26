Siemon and Brian Celella Earn Top 5% Honors from the Telecommunications Industry Association

I am truly honored to be recognized among TIA's top contributors. Standards development is a collaborative effort, and this recognition highlights the passion and teamwork across Siemon and the broader ICT community. Post this

A Testament to Organizational Engagement and Industry Leadership

Siemon's Top 5% Organization recognition is the result of sustained engagement across multiple TIA committees, including cabling infrastructure, smart buildings, and data center standards initiatives. The company's long‑standing commitment to industry standards continues to play a significant role in shaping the future of global network performance, reliability, and sustainability.

"This recognition is a reflection of our entire team's dedication to advancing standards that deliver long‑term value for our customers and the industry at large," said John Siemon, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Siemon.

Brian Celella's Top 5% Individual Honor Highlights Technical Excellence

In addition to the organizational award, Siemon R&D Lab Director, Brian Celella, has been named a Top 5% Individual Contributor for his deep involvement in the development and delivery of ANSI/TIA standards. Brian works collaboratively with Siemon technical experts to ensure high‑quality, forward‑looking contributions to critical standards that define the global ICT landscape.

Brian's leadership is widely recognized across the ICT community. His technical expertise and commitment to advancing interoperability and innovation reflect the same qualities demonstrated when he was recently appointed as the U.S. National Committee Technical Advisor for ISO/IEC JTC 1/SC 25, where he will represent the United States in international ICT standards development.

"I am truly honored to be recognized among TIA's top contributors. Standards development is a collaborative effort, and this recognition highlights the passion and teamwork across Siemon and the broader ICT community."

- Brian Celella, Siemon R&D Lab Director

These recognitions further underscore Siemon's enduring dedication to engineering excellence, innovation, and industry stewardship.

