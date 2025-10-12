Siemon and Krambu Announce Strategic Partnership to Power Next-Generation AI Factories

This partnership is about building the future of AI infrastructure. Krambu's vision for regenerative AI factories aligns perfectly with Siemon's commitment to performance and innovation. Post this

"This partnership is about building the future of AI infrastructure. Krambu's vision for regenerative AI factories aligns perfectly with Siemon's commitment to performance and innovation. Together, we're delivering cabling solutions that are not only high-speed and reliable, but also ready for the next wave of GPU-driven compute."

Gary Bernstein, Sr. Director of Global Data Center Solutions at Siemon

Krambu's AI Factory model combines direct liquid cooling, renewable energy integration, and industrial symbiosis to create scalable, environmentally aligned data center campuses. By connecting high-performance AI workloads to community resources, these facilities set a higher standard—repurposing waste heat for agriculture, aquaponics, and local industry while delivering the compute density modern AI demands.

Siemon's contribution includes:

Custom cabling architectures for high-density GPU clusters.

Design support for AI-ready network builds.

Scalable solutions that meet current and future bandwidth requirements.

Fast lead times and superior product availability, allowing for rapid deployment.

We see AI infrastructure as an opportunity to do more than deploy compute—it's about building integrated systems that strengthen the communities they serve. That philosophy extends to how we partner. As we scale, we're aligning with the best in each discipline—Siemon's world-class expertise in connectivity infrastructure is a perfect example. Success comes from getting the right partners in the right roles, and this collaboration reflects that approach."

Steven Wood, CEO of Krambu

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to building the future of AI infrastructure. Customers and partners can expect deployments that support the exponential growth of AI while aligning with long-term sustainability goals.

About Siemon

Siemon is a global market leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance connectivity solutions for data centers and smart buildings. We empower our customers to connect faster, scale smarter and deploy with confidence. Founded in 1903, our legacy of customer-driven innovation, engineering excellence, and an unwavering commitment to sustainability has made us the benchmark for quality and reliability. We deliver precision-built copper, fiber and high-speed connectivity solutions that perform at scale, with the flexibility, speed, and support our customers rely on. With operations in over 100 countries, Siemon has one of the industry's broadest solution portfolios and is the trusted partner behind the networks that connect the world. Find out more at www.siemon.com.

About Krambu

KRAMBU, Inc. is a pioneering force in AI and high-performance computing infrastructure, delivering sustainable, scalable, and performance-optimized data center solutions. With deep expertise in liquid cooling, grid integration, and industrial symbiosis, KRAMBU transforms legacy and brownfield sites into next-generation AI factories. The company offers custom-built GPU servers, advanced thermal systems, and integrated workload platforms that power some of the most demanding AI applications on the planet. Headquartered in San Jose, California, KRAMBU is driving a global shift toward environmentally responsible digital infrastructure. Find out more at www.krambu.com.

Media Contact

Brian Baum, Siemon, 1 8609454200, [email protected]

