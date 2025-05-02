Siemon Announces 52.5% Absolute Reduction in Scope 1 and 2 GHG Emissions, Accelerating Decarbonization Journey

We are proud to announce this significant reduction in our GHG emissions as a critical step in our decarbonization journey, Our commitment to innovative energy solutions and continuous improvement in operational efficiency is a testament to our proactive approach in addressing climate change. Post this

"We are proud to announce this significant reduction in our GHG emissions as a critical step in our decarbonization journey, Our commitment to innovative energy solutions and continuous improvement in operational efficiency is a testament to our proactive approach in addressing climate change. By investing in renewable energy, optimizing processes, and engaging in comprehensive energy audits, we are setting new benchmarks for sustainability in our industry and building a more resilient and efficient supply chain to better serve our customers in the long run."

John Siemon, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operations Officer, Siemon

Key initiatives that contributed to this milestone include:

Comprehensive Energy Audits: Identifying high-emission areas and energy inefficiencies to drive focused improvements.

Transition to Renewable Energy: Increasing the use of solar power to significantly reduce reliance on conventional energy sources.

Energy Efficiency Upgrades: Installing energy-efficient lighting and optimizing HVAC systems to lower overall consumption.

Waste Reduction and Recycling Programs: Implementing robust programs to diminish waste generation and promote resource efficiency.

Enhanced Manufacturing Processes: Upgrading equipment and processes to support energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Through these initiatives, Siemon is leading by example in the industry, reinforcing its commitment to environmental leadership and sustainable operations. The company will continue to invest in advanced energy technologies, collaborate with suppliers on green practices, and maintain transparent reporting practices that ensure accountability and continuous progress and provide our customers with the data and assurance they need to meet their own sustainability commitments. Learn more about Siemon's sustainability efforts at www.siemon.com/esg.

About Siemon

Established in 1903, Siemon is an industry leader specializing in the design and manufacture of high-quality, high-performance IT infrastructure solutions and services for Data Centers, LANs, and Smart Buildings. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, with global sales, technical, and logistics expertise spanning 150 countries, Siemon offers the most comprehensive suites of copper and optical fiber cabling systems, racks, cable management, and Intelligent Infrastructure Management solutions. With more than 400 patents specific to structured cabling, Siemon Labs invests heavily in R&D and the development of Industry Standards, underlining the company's long-standing commitment to its customers and the industry. Through an ongoing commitment to waste and energy reduction, Siemon's environmental sustainability benchmarks are unparalleled in the industry.

Media Contact

Brian Baum, Siemon, 1 8609454200, [email protected]

