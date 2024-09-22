Siemon Announces Optical Patching Solutions for GenAI Networks Using NVIDIA Accelerated Computing

Siemon announces it is offering its full range of optical patching solutions to work specifically with NVIDIA AI infrastructure for generative AI networks.
WATERTOWN, Conn., Sept. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Siemon Company, a global leader in network infrastructure solutions, today announced it is offering its full range of optical patching solutions to work specifically with NVIDIA AI infrastructure for generative AI networks. Large complex GPU clusters can benefit from using structured cabling patch panels versus point-to-point cabling. Siemon acts as a trusted advisor to customers by providing expert advice and best practice recommendations for design & deployment of NVIDIA AI Infrastructure.
As part of the solution integration, Siemon has joined the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) as a Solution Advisor Consultant. NPN Solution Advisor Consultants provide consultation services and expert advice to customers looking to implement NVIDIA-based solutions or technologies. Siemon joins the network to offer its expertise in addressing the unique infrastructure and cabling challenges presented by accelerated computing.
NVIDIA optical reach specifications are calculated assuming two optical patch panels are used in the link and assuming each employ two optical connectors, which makes for a total allowance of four optical connectors in the link. The Siemon optical patching solutions meet NVIDIA requirements and provide customers with flexibility and ease of management.
Media Contact
Brian Baum, Siemon, 1 8609454200, [email protected]
SOURCE Siemon
Share this article