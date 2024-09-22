Siemon Announces Optical Patching Solutions for GenAI Networks Using NVIDIA Accelerated Computing

Siemon announces it is offering its full range of optical patching solutions to work specifically with NVIDIA AI infrastructure for generative AI networks.

WATERTOWN, Conn., Sept. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Siemon Company, a global leader in network infrastructure solutions, today announced it is offering its full range of optical patching solutions to work specifically with NVIDIA AI infrastructure for generative AI networks. Large complex GPU clusters can benefit from using structured cabling patch panels versus point-to-point cabling. Siemon acts as a trusted advisor to customers by providing expert advice and best practice recommendations for design & deployment of NVIDIA AI Infrastructure.