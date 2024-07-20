Siemon Appoints Trey Somers as Vice President of Product Management

The Siemon Company, a global leader in network infrastructure solutions, announces the appointment of Trey Somers as Vice President of Product Management, effective Monday, July 15th, 2024.

WATERTOWN, Conn., July 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Siemon Company, a global leader in network infrastructure solutions, announces the appointment of Trey Somers as Vice President of Product Management, effective Monday, July 15th, 2024. In this role, Somers will lead Siemon's global product management team and drive the development of innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the market. With a distinguished career spanning over two decades in the industry, Somers brings a wealth of experience in enterprise product management, OEM product management, and consulting services. Most recently, he served as Managing Director at Align Communications where he successfully led a team delivering smart building solutions to major financial institutions across the globe. "We are thrilled to welcome Trey to the Siemon team," said Henry Siemon, President and CEO. "His deep industry knowledge and proven track record in product management make him an invaluable asset to our organization. We are confident that under Trey's leadership, Siemon will continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions that drive customer success." In his new role, Somers will oversee both the OEM and Enterprise Product Management teams, combining them into a unified global product management organization. He will also collaborate closely with the marketing team to align product development with current market needs and developing industry trends. "I am excited to join the Siemon team and contribute to the company's continued growth and success," said Trey Somers, Vice President of Product Management. "Siemon has CONNECTING THE WORLD TO A HIGHER STANDARD www.siemon.com a strong reputation for innovation and customer focus. I look forward to working with the team to develop groundbreaking solutions that address the challenges and opportunities of today's dynamic market." Learn more about Siemon at www.siemon.com.