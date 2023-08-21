Siemon Brings Users "The Best of Both Worlds" With New LightVerse® Copper/Fiber Combo Patch Panels

"With our LightVerse Copper/Fiber Combo patch panels, users have unparalleled flexibility in deploying their fiber and copper connections," said Kevin J. Stronkowsky, Siemon's Copper Systems Product Manager. Tweet this

"With our LightVerse Copper/Fiber Combo patch panels, users have unparalleled flexibility in deploying their fiber and copper connections," said Kevin J. Stronkowsky, Siemon's Copper Systems Product Manager. "This adaptability allows organizations to tailor their connectivity solutions to meet specific requirements and optimize rack space, ensuring swift, cost-effective, and efficient deployment for your critical connectivity."

LightVerse Copper/Fiber Combo Patch Panels include an innovative 6-port copper adapter plate, which supports effortless population of copper connections within the panel and is available as a separate item to support field terminations, or as a pre-terminated trunk option to help you deliver your copper connections ultra-fast. This approach simplifies the deployment of new network infrastructure or the scaling of existing connections, allowing spaces to be blocked off with blanking plates and gradually populated as needed.

Recognizing the importance of rapid and efficient installations, Siemon offers a range of high-quality copper and fiber pre-terminated trunks. Factory-terminated connectors and pre-tested solutions enable these trunks to be installed up to 75% faster than traditional methods, empowering users to deploy critical connections with confidence and minimize downtime.

LightVerse Copper/Fiber Combo Patch Panels also offer optimized cable management options, with removable toolless front and rear cable managers and an elegant fiber spool kit. These solutions have been designed with the user in mind and deliver ultra-efficient control of fiber and copper cabling while maintaining optimum performance, reducing clutter and potential interference.

By introducing LightVerse Copper/Fiber Combo Patch Panels, Siemon continues to demonstrate its commitment to 'Connecting the World to a Higher Standard' by developing innovative solutions that elegantly address our customer's key challenges while benefitting from Siemon quality, performance, service and support.

For more information about the Siemon LightVerse Copper/Fiber Combo Patch Panels, please visit www.siemon.com/LVCombo.

Media Contact

Jay Nanfito, The Siemon Company, 1 8603729515, [email protected], www.siemon.com/LVCombo

SOURCE The Siemon Company