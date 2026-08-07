Siemon Earns Fourth Consecutive Great Place To Work Certification

Being recognized for the fourth year in a row is something we're genuinely proud of. It speaks to the kind of company our people have helped build – one grounded in trust, teamwork, and a shared commitment to getting better every year. Post this

"Being recognized for the fourth year in a row is something we're genuinely proud of. It speaks to the kind of company our people have helped build – one grounded in trust, teamwork, and a shared commitment to getting better every year. As a family‑owned business, culture isn't a program for us; it's how we operate. Seeing our values of teamwork, quality, innovation and service reflected consistently across our global teams is especially meaningful."

Henry Siemon, President and CEO of Siemon

About Siemon

Siemon is a global market leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance connectivity solutions for data centers and smart buildings. We empower our customers to connect faster, scale smarter and deploy with confidence. Founded in 1903, our legacy of customer-driven innovation, engineering excellence, and an unwavering commitment to sustainability has made us the benchmark for quality and reliability. We deliver precision-built copper, fiber and high-speed connectivity solutions that perform at scale, with the flexibility, speed, and support our customers rely on. With operations in over 100 countries, Siemon has one of the industry's broadest solution portfolios and is the trusted partner behind the networks that connect the world. Find out more at www.siemon.com.

Media Contact

Brian Baum, Siemon, 1 8609454200, [email protected], www.siemon.com

SOURCE Siemon