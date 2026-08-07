Siemon Earns Fourth Consecutive Great Place To Work Certification

The Siemon Company, a global leader in high‑performance network infrastructure solutions for data centers and smart buildings, has been recognized as a Great Place To Work® for the fourth consecutive year in the United States. The certification is based entirely on direct employee feedback and reflects the company's continued focus on building a strong, trust-based workplace culture. This year, 93% of employees said Siemon is a great place to work – a 3-percentage-point increase from last year.
WATERTOWN, Conn., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Siemon Company, a global leader in high‑performance network infrastructure solutions for data centers and smart buildings, has been recognized as a Great Place To Work® for the fourth consecutive year in the United States. The certification is based entirely on direct employee feedback and reflects the company's continued focus on building a strong, trust-based workplace culture. This year, 93% of employees said Siemon is a great place to work – a 3-percentage-point increase from last year.
Great Place To Work Certification™ is a globally recognized benchmark that celebrates organizations with exceptional workplace cultures. It is awarded based on employee feedback and independent analysis of workplace practices, highlighting companies that foster trust, inclusivity, and high levels of employee engagement.
"Being recognized for the fourth year in a row is something we're genuinely proud of. It speaks to the kind of company our people have helped build – one grounded in trust, teamwork, and a shared commitment to getting better every year. As a family‑owned business, culture isn't a program for us; it's how we operate. Seeing our values of teamwork, quality, innovation and service reflected consistently across our global teams is especially meaningful."
Henry Siemon, President and CEO of Siemon
About Siemon
Siemon is a global market leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance connectivity solutions for data centers and smart buildings. We empower our customers to connect faster, scale smarter and deploy with confidence. Founded in 1903, our legacy of customer-driven innovation, engineering excellence, and an unwavering commitment to sustainability has made us the benchmark for quality and reliability. We deliver precision-built copper, fiber and high-speed connectivity solutions that perform at scale, with the flexibility, speed, and support our customers rely on. With operations in over 100 countries, Siemon has one of the industry's broadest solution portfolios and is the trusted partner behind the networks that connect the world. Find out more at www.siemon.com.
Media Contact
Brian Baum, Siemon, 1 8609454200, [email protected], www.siemon.com
SOURCE Siemon
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