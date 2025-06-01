Siemon Earns Third Consecutive Great Place To Work Certification™

We're honored to be recognized once again as a Great Place To Work®. This achievement reflects the culture we've built together—one rooted in trust, collaboration, and continuous improvement. Post this

"We're honored to be recognized once again as a Great Place To Work®. This achievement reflects the culture we've built together—one rooted in trust, collaboration, and continuous improvement. I'm especially proud that this year's results reflect a global perspective, showing that our values resonate across every region where we operate."

Henry Siemon, President and CEO of Siemon

A Legacy of Teamwork and Innovation

Since 1903, Siemon has been a family-owned and operated leader in low-voltage infrastructure solutions. Our core values of teamwork, quality, innovation, and service are woven into the fabric of our company culture. The motto "One Siemon, One Team" reflects our dedication to fostering a collaborative and inclusive work environment where employees can thrive.

Join Our Growing Team

Siemon offers a diverse range of career opportunities, from entry-level positions to experienced professionals, in areas such as engineering, manufacturing, quality control, sales & marketing, and more. Are you looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page today: www.siemon.com/careers

About Siemon

Established in 1903, Siemon is an industry leader specializing in the design and manufacture of high-quality, high-performance IT infrastructure solutions and services for Data Centers, LANs, and Smart Buildings. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, with global sales, technical, and logistics expertise spanning 150 countries, Siemon offers the most comprehensive suites of copper and optical fiber cabling systems, racks, cable management, and Intelligent Infrastructure Management solutions. With more than 400 patents specific to structured cabling, Siemon Labs invests heavily in R&D and the development of Industry Standards, underlining the company's long-standing commitment to its customers and the industry. Through an ongoing commitment to waste and energy reduction, Siemon's environmental sustainability benchmarks are unparalleled in the industry.

Media Contact

Brian Baum, Siemon, 1 8609454200, [email protected]

SOURCE Siemon