Siemon Expands Data Center Connectivity Portfolio with 200G-800G PAM4 Optical Transceivers

High‑speed optical transceivers play a critical role in modern data center design, particularly as AI workloads drive unprecedented bandwidth and scalability requirements. Post this

Siemon's PAM4 transceivers support 200G to 800G applications across industry standard form factors, including OSFP and QSFP DD, and are available for both multimode and singlemode configurations. Designed for reliable, high-quality performance, the transceivers are tested to ensure error free operation and independently verified for interoperability, providing confidence in multi-vendor network environments.

"High‑speed optical transceivers play a critical role in modern data center design, particularly as AI workloads drive unprecedented bandwidth and scalability requirements," said Ryan Harris, Director, Systems Engineering at Siemon. "By combining our transceiver portfolio with Siemon's proven fiber cabling and connectivity solutions, we're enabling customers to deploy high‑performance networks with greater flexibility, serviceability, and long‑term reliability."

Key benefits of Siemon's high‑speed optical transceiver portfolio include:

Proven Performance: Low pre‑FEC BER design delivers reliable, error‑free post‑FEC operation beyond industry standards.

Scalable Speeds: Support for 200G, 400G, and 800G PAM4 applications to address today's needs and future growth.

End‑to‑End Integration: Optimized to pair with Siemon's multimode or singlemode fiber, MPO connectivity, and structured cabling solutions.

Verified Interoperability: Third‑party tested for compatibility across Ethernet and InfiniBand network environments.

Deployment Flexibility: Modular transceiver‑based architectures provide greater serviceability compared to fixed cable assemblies.

Backed by Siemon's global manufacturing capabilities, responsive supply chain, and world class technical support, the new transceiver portfolio reinforces Siemon's commitment to delivering complete, high performance connectivity solutions for data centers worldwide.

For more information about Siemon's high‑speed optical transceivers and data center connectivity solutions, please visit www.siemon.com/highspeed.

About Siemon

Siemon is a global market leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance connectivity solutions for data centers and smart buildings. We empower our customers to connect faster, scale smarter and deploy with confidence. Founded in 1903, our legacy of customer-driven innovation, engineering excellence, and an unwavering commitment to sustainability has made us the benchmark for quality and reliability. We deliver precision-built copper, fiber and high-speed connectivity solutions that perform at scale, with the flexibility, speed, and support our customers rely on. With operations in over 100 countries, Siemon has one of the industry's broadest solution portfolios and is the trusted partner behind the networks that connect the world. Find out more at www.siemon.com.

Contact Information

Gary Marcella

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Media Contact

Gary Marcella, Siemon, 1 8609454200, [email protected]

SOURCE Siemon