Siemon Expands North American Manufacturing with New High‑Speed Cable Assembly Production Line in Tijuana, Mexico

As data centers push the limits of performance, density, and deployment speed, our customers need trusted partners who can deliver. Post this

Strengthening Supply Chain Performance for Data Center Operators

By expanding North American manufacturing capacity, Siemon can now provide reduced lead times, improved on‑time delivery performance, and the reliability and consistency customers expect. Additionally, this facility delivers TAA‑compliant products, reducing costs and mitigating international shipping constraints.

"As data centers push the limits of performance, density, and deployment speed, our customers need trusted partners who can deliver. Expanding our high‑speed cable assembly production in Mexico strengthens our ability to meet those needs while maintaining the highest levels of quality, reliability and responsiveness".

— John Siemon, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Siemon

For more information on Siemon High-Speed Cable Assemblies, please visit: www.siemon.com/highspeed

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About Siemon

Siemon is a global market leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance connectivity solutions for data centers and smart buildings. We empower our customers to connect faster, scale smarter and deploy with confidence. Founded in 1903, our legacy of customer-driven innovation, engineering excellence, and an unwavering commitment to sustainability has made us the benchmark for quality and reliability. We deliver precision-built copper, fiber and high-speed connectivity solutions that perform at scale, with the flexibility, speed, and support our customers rely on. With operations in over 100 countries, Siemon has one of the industry's broadest solution portfolios and is the trusted partner behind the networks that connect the world. Find out more at www.siemon.com.

Contact Information

Brian Baum

[email protected]

SOURCE Siemon