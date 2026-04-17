Siemon Expands North American Manufacturing with New High‑Speed Cable Assembly Production Line in Tijuana, Mexico

The Siemon Company, a global leader in high‑performance network infrastructure solutions for data centers and smart buildings, is pleased to announce the opening of a new production line in Tijuana, Mexico, dedicated to the delivery of PAM4 High‑Speed Cable Assemblies up to 800G. This expanded capability strengthens Siemon's commitment to supporting the rapidly evolving needs of today's cloud, NeoCloud, large enterprise data center operators and OEMs.
WATERTOWN, Conn., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Siemon Company, a global leader in high‑performance network infrastructure solutions for data centers and smart buildings, is pleased to announce the opening of a new production line in Tijuana, Mexico, dedicated to the delivery of PAM4 High‑Speed Cable Assemblies up to 800G. This expanded capability strengthens Siemon's commitment to supporting the rapidly evolving needs of today's cloud, NeoCloud, large enterprise data center operators and OEMs.
The addition of this production capability enables Siemon to offer one of the industry's most comprehensive portfolios of NRZ and PAM4 DAC, ACC, and AEC high‑speed cable assemblies, supporting speeds from 25G up to 800G and available with six connector options including OSFP‑FT, OSFP‑RHS, QSFP‑DD, QSFP, and SFP. This expansion diversifies Siemon's global manufacturing footprint, reducing supply-chain risk while improving scalability, lead times, and reliability for customers.
Strengthening Supply Chain Performance for Data Center Operators
By expanding North American manufacturing capacity, Siemon can now provide reduced lead times, improved on‑time delivery performance, and the reliability and consistency customers expect. Additionally, this facility delivers TAA‑compliant products, reducing costs and mitigating international shipping constraints.
"As data centers push the limits of performance, density, and deployment speed, our customers need trusted partners who can deliver. Expanding our high‑speed cable assembly production in Mexico strengthens our ability to meet those needs while maintaining the highest levels of quality, reliability and responsiveness".
— John Siemon, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Siemon
For more information on Siemon High-Speed Cable Assemblies, please visit: www.siemon.com/highspeed
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About Siemon
Siemon is a global market leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance connectivity solutions for data centers and smart buildings. We empower our customers to connect faster, scale smarter and deploy with confidence. Founded in 1903, our legacy of customer-driven innovation, engineering excellence, and an unwavering commitment to sustainability has made us the benchmark for quality and reliability. We deliver precision-built copper, fiber and high-speed connectivity solutions that perform at scale, with the flexibility, speed, and support our customers rely on. With operations in over 100 countries, Siemon has one of the industry's broadest solution portfolios and is the trusted partner behind the networks that connect the world. Find out more at www.siemon.com.
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Brian Baum
SOURCE Siemon
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