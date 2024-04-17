Siemon Launches LightStack® and LightStack 8 Ultra-High Density Fiber Plug and Play System

"LightStack and LightStack 8 offer the perfect balance between performance and ease of use, allowing users to design and deploy cutting-edge network connectivity at the highest densities with ease." said Tony Walker, Siemon Fiber Product Marketing Manager. Post this

Superior Density: Supports up to 144 fibers per rack unit in a 1U enclosure.

Improved Management: Easy access and management of connectivity from the front or rear.

Future-Ready Design: A quality, future-proof footprint for your network infrastructure.

Various Mounting Options: Rack mounting brackets can be attached at any of three horizontal positions.

High-Capacity Management Clips: Designed to support the maximum capacity of cables as well as simple access.

User-Friendly Labelling Solution: Featuring a drop-down label holder, providing high visibility and easy access to labeling schemes.

Intuitive Magnetic Door: Easy to open and close that eliminates potential pinch points.

Swivel Trunk Tie Down Points: Protect cables from bend radius violations and eliminate pinch points.

High-Contrast Sliding Trays: The easy-to-slide light gray trays provide greater visibility for patch cord routing and connection management in dark environments.

Simple Insertion and Removal: Modules and adapter plates can be quickly and easily installed or removed from the front or rear of the enclosure.

LightStack Delivers:

Industry-Leading Performance: The system includes a range of Plug and Play transition modules and pass-through adapter plates designed to deliver performance exceeding today's standards.

Unparalleled Design: Traditionally, working in ultra-high-density environments has brought with it a range of compromises around management and user experience.

With LightStack and LightStack 8, those are now a thing of the past. Delivering the perfect balance between performance and ease of use, these innovative solutions allow users to design and deploy cutting-edge network connectivity at the highest densities with ease, while also bringing the style and finesse users expect from Siemon solutions.

Providing Options to Meet Your Needs The LightStack solution is separated into two distinct formats, both of which support singlemode and multimode as well as easily differentiated by color and form factor. The black LightStack enclosure and connectivity range is the Base-12 format. The gray LightStack 8 enclosure and connectivity range is the Base-8 format. Both configurations deliver ultra-low loss performance and unmatched usability so no matter which option is best suited to your needs, you can rely upon the same features and benefits.

Availability Siemon's LightStack and LightStack 8 Ultra-High-Density Fiber Plug and Play system is available now through Siemon's global distribution network. For more information, please visit www.siemon.com/lightstack.

About Siemon:

Established in 1903, Siemon is an industry leader specializing in the design and manufacture of high-quality, high-performance IT infrastructure solutions and services for Data Centers, LANs, and Intelligent Buildings. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, with global sales, technical, and logistics expertise spanning 150 countries, Siemon offers the most comprehensive suites of copper and optical fiber cabling systems, racks, cable management, and Intelligent Infrastructure Management solutions. With more than 400 patents specific to structured cabling, Siemon Labs invests heavily in R&D and the development of Industry Standards, underlining the company's long-standing commitment to its customers and the industry. Through an ongoing commitment to waste and energy reduction, Siemon's environmental sustainability benchmarks are unparalleled in the industry. Siemon OEM Technologies is a Siemon business unit comprised of a team of dedicated technical sales professionals supported by Siemon Labs, mechanical, electrical, and signal integrity engineers committed to solving industry and customer-driven interconnect challenges. We provide custom network infrastructure solutions to OEMs, Leading Manufacturers, Value-Added Resellers, and System Integrators.

