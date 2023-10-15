Siemon Launches RapidDAC™: A Quick Ship Program for High-Speed Direct Attach Copper Cables

The Siemon Company, a global leader in network infrastructure solutions, is excited to announce the launch of RapidDAC™, a quick ship program for Direct Attach Copper Cables (DACs). This program reaffirms Siemon's ongoing commitment to providing agile, high-quality solutions for data center connectivity needs.

WATERTOWN, Conn., Oct. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Siemon Company, a global leader in network infrastructure solutions, is excited to announce the launch of RapidDAC™, a quick ship program for Direct Attach Copper Cables (DACs). This program reaffirms Siemon's ongoing commitment to providing agile, high-quality solutions for data center connectivity needs.

Ryan Harris, Siemon High-Speed Cable Assemblies Market Manager, emphasizes the value of the RapidDAC program, highlighting, "Siemon's new North America quick ship program promotes our capability to ship 500 DACs, enough for 10 typical data center server cabinets, in 5 days or less. Whether it's 50 cables or 500, our dynamic manufacturing can produce and ship DACs in 5 days after an order has been placed."

Siemon High-Speed Cable Assemblies are Ethernet 802.3 industry standard and MSA (Multi-Source Agreement) compliant, ensuring seamless compatibility across switch-toserver connections. With industry-leading testing and quality parameters, Siemon guarantees world-class performance for network refreshes, equipment placements, and rack builds.

For projects involving 10 racks or more, Siemon takes pride in keeping projects on time and within budget. The RapidDAC program is designed to meet the urgent demands of modern data center deployments without compromising quality.

"We understand the critical timelines our customers face in today's fast-paced environment," says Harris. "Our goal is to empower businesses with the flexibility to scale CONNECTING THE WORLD TO A HIGHER STANDARD www.siemon.com their network infrastructure rapidly, ensuring they stay ahead in the competitive landscape." Siemon encourages interested parties to contact their local Siemon representative for more information. Ordering guidelines can be obtained by calling (1) 860-945-4200.

Visit www.siemon.com/RapidDAC for more information.

Established in 1903, Siemon is an industry leader specializing in the design and manufacture of high-quality, high-performance IT infrastructure solutions and services for Data Centers, LANs, and Intelligent Buildings. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, with global sales, technical, and logistics expertise spanning 150 countries, Siemon offers the most comprehensive suites of copper and optical fiber cabling systems, racks, cable management, and Intelligent Infrastructure Management solutions. With more than 400 patents specific to structured cabling, Siemon Labs invests heavily in R&D and the development of Industry Standards, underlining the company's long-standing commitment to its customers and the industry. Through an ongoing commitment to waste and energy reduction, Siemon's environmental sustainability benchmarks are unparalleled in the industry. Siemon OEM Technologies is a Siemon business unit comprised of a team of dedicated technical sales professionals supported by Siemon Labs, mechanical, electrical, and signal integrity engineers committed to solving industry and customer-driven interconnect challenges. We provide custom network infrastructure solutions to OEMs, Leading Manufacturers, Value Added Resellers, and System Integrators.

