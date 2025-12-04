Siemon Launches Smart Building COMPLETE A Unified Connectivity Solution Engineered for Performance, Sustainability and Extended Reach

"Smart Building COMPLETE – through its PowerGUARD+ technology, extensive application support and a commitment to sustainability, helps building owners and operators create dynamic, future-ready workplaces for a more sustainable tomorrow". Post this

Smart Building COMPLETE pairs proven technology with the launch of a suite of practical, easy-to-use planning and design tools to simplify specification and accelerate deployment for customers, designers and planners. The Cabling Reach Calculator helps customers determine the right cable type, based on specific real-world installation conditions and for the distance required to power and connect each end device. This is especially important when planning for distances beyond 100 meters. The Wired for Wi-Fi tool identifies equipment manufacturers requirements and guides our customers on how to connect a specific wireless access point with the right cabling solutions and products. Finally the Backbone Speed Calculator, assists customers with the plan and design of the fiber backbone required to support a Wi-Fi deployment of any size.

Smart building operators must prioritize sustainability because it lowers energy use and operating costs, reduces carbon emissions, and improves occupant comfort and health. Through energy-optimizing technologies and transparent reporting, Smart Building COMPLETE leverages energy-optimizing technologies and transparent reporting to help operators achieve green building certifications. Transparency through Health and Environmental Product Declarations (HPDs and EPDs) is a core focus, paired with alignment to leading standards such as LEED, BREEAM, LBC, and WELL, delivering cost efficiencies and healthier, high-performing spaces.

Trey Somers, VP, Marketing & Product Management, Siemon

Learn more about Smart Building COMPLETE. For product specifications, technical resources, ESG reports and to gain access to our new planning and design tools, visit www.siemon.com/smartbuildings or contact your local Siemon representative.

Siemon is a global market leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance connectivity solutions for data centers and smart buildings. We empower our customers to connect faster, scale smarter and deploy with confidence. Founded in 1903, our legacy of customer-driven innovation, engineering excellence, and an unwavering commitment to sustainability has made us the benchmark for quality and reliability. We deliver precision-built copper, fiber and high-speed connectivity solutions that perform at scale, with the flexibility, speed, and support our customers rely on. With operations in over 100 countries, Siemon has one of the industry's broadest solution portfolios and is the trusted partner behind the networks that connect the world. Find out more at www.siemon.com.

