Siemon Participates in IBTA RoCE Plugfest with 200, 400 & 800G High-Speed Cable Assemblies

WATERTOWN, Conn., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Siemon Company, a global leader in network infrastructure solutions, announced today its participation in the InfiniBand Trade Association® (IBTA) RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE) Plugfest. The RoCE system setup included industry-leading OEMs connecting switches and NICs with MSA-compliant Ethernet cables. Rigorously testing performance standards and interoperability at 200GbE, 400GbE, and 800GbE, Siemon passed results on the published IBTA Integrators' List connecting with Arista® and NVIDIA® Spectrum switches, as well as NVIDIA ConnectX®7, Bluefield 3, and Broadcom® NICs in high-speed switch-to-switch and switch-to server applications.