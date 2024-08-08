Siemon Participates in IBTA RoCE Plugfest with 200, 400 & 800G High-Speed Cable Assemblies

The Siemon Company, a global leader in network infrastructure solutions, announced its participation in the InfiniBand Trade Association® (IBTA) RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE) Plugfest.
WATERTOWN, Conn., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Siemon Company, a global leader in network infrastructure solutions, announced today its participation in the InfiniBand Trade Association® (IBTA) RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE) Plugfest. The RoCE system setup included industry-leading OEMs connecting switches and NICs with MSA-compliant Ethernet cables. Rigorously testing performance standards and interoperability at 200GbE, 400GbE, and 800GbE, Siemon passed results on the published IBTA Integrators' List connecting with Arista® and NVIDIA® Spectrum switches, as well as NVIDIA ConnectX®7, Bluefield 3, and Broadcom® NICs in high-speed switch-to-switch and switch-to server applications.
"The IBTA RoCE Plugfest is a great example of hardware OEMs working together with a common goal of ensuring interoperability for an open ecosystem," states Ryan Harris, Siemon's Market Manager of High-Speed Interconnects. "Open industry standards are important to ensure interoperability across multiple vendors, creating an ecosystem of innovation that is quick and easy to deploy with many options."
Siemon submitted a variety of Direct Attach Copper Cables (DAC) and Active Optical Cables (AOC) running 50G per lane and 100G per lane using QSFP, OSFP-FT Finned Top integrated heat sink, and OSFP-RHS flat top riding heat sink with 1:1, 1:2 and 1:4 cable assembly types. The RoCE industry standard is widely used in emerging AI Systems for training and inferencing, showcasing Siemon's goal of providing a comprehensive offering of AI-ready cable assemblies to support next-generation AI deployments.
You can find the latest RoCE Integrators' List here: https://www.infinibandta.org/integrators-list/
For more information on Siemon Generative AI Solutions, please visit www.siemon.com/ai.
