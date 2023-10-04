Siemon Releases 2023 ESG Report Reinforcing Commitment to a Higher ESG Standard

The Siemon Company, a global leader in network infrastructure solutions, is proud to announce the release of its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. This comprehensive report underscores Siemon's dedication to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and robust governance principles.

WATERTOWN, Conn., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Siemon Company, a global leader in network infrastructure solutions, is proud to announce the release of its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. This comprehensive report underscores Siemon's dedication to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and robust governance principles. Additionally, it highlights the company's continuous leadership in advancing ESG initiatives within the information communication technology industry. John Siemon, Chairman of Siemon's Board of Directors, stated, "Siemon's 2023 ESG Report is a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainability, transparency, and ethical business practices.

As we celebrate our 120-year history, we are proud to uphold our family-owned legacy by leading the industry in sustainable business practices. At Siemon, we believe that a sustainable future is not just a goal; it's our responsibility, and we are excited to continue our efforts towards making a positive impact on the world." The 2023 ESG Report highlights several key achievements from the past calendar year, including: 1) 2022 Silver EcoVadis rating: Siemon's commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices has been recognized with a Silver rating from EcoVadis, a globally recognized ESG rating agency. CONNECTING THE WORLD TO A HIGHER STANDARD www.siemon.com 2) Alignment with the Responsible Business Alliance Code of Conduct: Siemon adheres to the highest ethical standards as outlined in the Responsible Business Alliance Code of Conduct, ensuring ethical supply chain practices. 3) Membership to the United Nations Global Compact initiative: Siemon actively participates in the United Nations Global Compact, aligning its operations with global sustainability goals. 4) Alignment with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards: Siemon's ESG Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) adhere to GRI standards, ensuring consistent and reliable reporting. 5) Commitment to Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi): Siemon formally committed to SBTi in July 2022, pledging to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by half by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. 6) Officially Named as a Great Place to Work®: Siemon was certified as a Great Place to Work in the USA, reflecting the current employee feedback on their experiences of working for the organization.

In addition to these accomplishments, Siemon has re-doubled efforts to reduce packaging waste. The company has made substantial progress in reducing packaging volume and mass while transitioning to eco-friendly, non-plastic alternatives for all new releases. John Siemon reinforced the importance of the new 2023 ESG Report "This report provides a clear overview of Siemon's ESG roadmap, highlighting Siemon's targets for the coming years, as well as key milestones and progress made in the past year. While we recognize that there is still a lot of work ahead for our organization, we're proud of the progress made and are excited by the developments planned for the coming year across a broad range of areas. This latest report reflects our ongoing dedication to making meaningful contributions to the environment, society, and corporate governance." CONNECTING THE WORLD TO A HIGHER STANDARD www.siemon.com To view Siemon's 2023 ESG Report and learn more about the company's initiatives, click here.

