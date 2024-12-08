Siemon Releases 2024 ESG Report: A Commitment to Sustainability

Achieving the EcoVadis Gold Rating, investing in state-of-the-art tools for ESG reporting, and being recognized as a Great Place to Work for the second consecutive year reflect the strides we have made. Post this

The 2024 ESG Report outlines several key accomplishments over the past year, including:

2023 Gold EcoVadis Rating: Siemon's commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices has been recognized with a gold rating from EcoVadis, placing Siemon in the top 5% of companies globally for our ESG commitment.

Investing in advanced tools like 3E Exchange, Greenly and One Click to enhance reporting accuracy, transparency, and decision-making.

Recognition as a Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row, reflecting the exceptional workplace culture at Siemon

Building on these achievements, Siemon has continued its focus on reducing environmental impact through innovative product design and sustainable packaging solutions. The report details Siemon's ongoing alignment with global initiatives, including adherence to the Responsible Business Alliance Code of Conduct, membership in the United Nations Global Compact, and progress toward the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) commitment to Net Zero.

John Siemon concluded, "As we celebrate these accomplishments, we recognize the importance of staying at the forefront of ESG innovation. This report reflects directly on the level of engagement and commitment from every Siemon employee and supplier to our values and code of conduct. It this through this engagement that we minimize adverse environmental impacts and foster personal and social wellness within our organization, industries, and communities."

To view Siemon's 2024 ESG Report and learn more about the company's initiatives, click here.

About Siemon

Established in 1903, Siemon is an industry leader specializing in the design and manufacture of high-quality, high-performance IT infrastructure solutions and services for Data Centers, LANs, and Intelligent Buildings. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, with global sales, technical, and logistics expertise spanning 150 countries, Siemon offers the most comprehensive suites of copper and optical fiber cabling systems, racks, cable management, and Intelligent Infrastructure Management solutions. With more than 400 patents specific to structured cabling, Siemon Labs invests heavily in R&D and the development of Industry Standards, underlining the company's long-standing commitment to its customers and the industry. Through an ongoing commitment to waste and energy reduction, Siemon's environmental sustainability benchmarks are unparalleled in the industry.

