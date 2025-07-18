Siemon Releases 2025 ESG Report A Commitment to Sustainability

We believe that transparency, data, and collaboration are the foundation of credible ESG leadership, this report is not just a reflection of where we are—it's a roadmap for where we're going. Post this

"Sustainability is not a side initiative—it's how we operate, how we innovate, and how we lead," said John Siemon, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer. "This year's report reflects the hard work of our global teams and partners to embed ESG into every layer of our business. From Scope 3 emissions to supplier engagement, we're not just meeting expectations—we're helping raise the bar for the entire industry."

Key Highlights from the 2025 ESG Report:

Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions:

Achieved a 52.2% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions since 2021, on track to meet the 2031 Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)-validated target of 63.6%.

Scope 3 emissions intensity reduced by 9%, with absolute emissions up slightly due to business growth—highlighting the need for continued supplier collaboration.

Energy & Water Efficiency:

82% of global electricity now comes from renewable sources—well ahead of the 2031 goal.

Water usage was reduced by 25.7%, meeting our 9-year goal six years ahead of schedule.

Waste & Packaging:

87% of waste was recycled in 2024, with zero-plastic packaging adopted for key product lines.

100% of shipping and product cartons now contain ≥75% post-consumer recycled content.

All remaining plastic bags used for product packaging are now 100% recycled.

Social Impact:

Certified™ by Great Place to Work® in the USA for the third consecutive year, with 90.4% of employees globally affirming Siemon as a great place to work.

Over 2,000 volunteer hours contributed and $95,000+ donated to community and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) initiatives.

Governance & Transparency:

Completed Phases 1–3 of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) roadmap, including a double materiality assessment and ESG risk heat map.

59.4% of suppliers now report Scope 1 and 2 emissions, with targets to reach 80% by 2029.

Maintained 100% employee training on our Company Code of Conduct whose policies are fully aligned with the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) and the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) 10 Principles, including ethics and compliance.

"We believe that transparency, data, and collaboration are the foundation of credible ESG leadership," added John Siemon. "This report is not just a reflection of where we are—it's a roadmap for where we're going."

The full 2025 ESG Report is available for download at: www.siemon.com/esg

About Siemon

Established in 1903, Siemon is an industry leader specializing in the design and manufacture of high-quality, high-performance IT infrastructure solutions and services for Data Centers, LANs, and Smart Buildings. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, with global sales, technical, and logistics expertise spanning 150 countries, Siemon offers the most comprehensive suites of copper and optical fiber cabling systems, racks, cable management, and Intelligent Infrastructure Management solutions. With more than 400 patents specific to structured cabling, Siemon Labs invests heavily in R&D and the development of Industry Standards, underlining the company's long-standing commitment to its customers and the industry. Through an ongoing commitment to waste and energy reduction, Siemon's environmental sustainability benchmarks are unparalleled in the industry.

