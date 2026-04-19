Siemon Releases 2026 ESG Report and Progress Update Report

Sustainability is not a side initiative; it's embedded in how we operate, how we innovate, and how we lead. This year's report reflects disciplined execution across our Sustainable Development Goals, our value chain, and our workforce. Post this

Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions

Achieved a 69% absolute reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions from a 2021 baseline, surpassing the company's 2031 SBTi‑validated target four years ahead of schedule.

Reduced Scope 3 emissions intensity by 23.1%, while maintaining essentially flat absolute emissions despite business growth.

Energy, Water & Waste

Increased renewable energy usage to 90% of global operations, achieving Scope 2 carbon neutrality at major U.S. and China facilities.

Reduced water usage by 30%, exceeding the company's long‑term reduction goal.

Delivered a 17.1% absolute reduction in waste, supported by expanded recycling and sustainable packaging initiatives.

Product Transparency & Customer Enablement

Expanded Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) coverage to 41% of sales and Health Product Declaration (HPD) coverage to 49% of sales, supporting green building and material health requirements to a screening threshold of 100 ppm.

Launched an online compliance portal providing on‑demand regulatory and standards assurance for 99% of finished goods, including RoHS, REACH, PFAS, and conflict minerals.

People & Social Impact

Certified™ by Great Place To Work® in the U.S. for the third consecutive year, with 90.4% of employees globally affirming Siemon as a great place to work.

We have made a commitment to ensure that 100% of our employees are paid at or above the living wage. \

Contributed 2,600+ volunteer hours and over $160,000 in charitable giving, supporting education, community, and conservation initiatives worldwide.

Governance & Transparency

Advanced alignment with the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), completing a third‑party‑reviewed Double Materiality Assessment and Limited Assurance Audit.

Maintained 100% employee training on the Company Code of Conduct, aligned with the UN Global Compact and Responsible Business Alliance principles.

"Sustainability is not a side initiative; it's embedded in how we operate, how we innovate, and how we lead. This year's report reflects disciplined execution across our Sustainable Development Goals, our value chain, and our workforce. We're focused on delivering measurable progress today while building the systems and governance needed for the future."

- John Siemon, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Siemon

In a unique effort to bridge corporate reporting with tangible action, Siemon has integrated an interactive giving component into the digital publication. Within the executive summary and each primary pillar – Environmental, Social, and Governance -readers will find a dedicated link to unlock a corporate donation. This initiative empowers stakeholders to personally direct Siemon to fund toward one of five global non-profit partners: Habitat for Humanity, Doctors Without Borders, Engineers Without Borders, One Tree Planted, or Oceana.

The full 2026 ESG Report is available for download at www.siemon.com/esg.

About Siemon

Siemon is a global market leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance connectivity solutions for data centers and smart buildings. We empower our customers to connect faster, scale smarter and deploy with confidence. Founded in 1903, our legacy of customer-driven innovation, engineering excellence, and an unwavering commitment to sustainability has made us the benchmark for quality and reliability. We deliver precision-built copper, fiber and high-speed connectivity solutions that perform at scale, with the flexibility, speed, and support our customers rely on. With operations in over 100 countries, Siemon has one of the industry's broadest solution portfolios and is the trusted partner behind the networks that connect the world. Find out more at www.siemon.com.

Media Contact

Brian Baum, Siemon, 1 8609454200, [email protected]

SOURCE Siemon