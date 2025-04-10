Siemon Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Global Marketing Appointment

"I'm thrilled to join the Siemon team, with its rich heritage and commitment to customer-centric innovation, Siemon is a leader in the industry. I look forward to driving its marketing strategy and contributing to its continued success. Post this

As Global Marketing Director, Karen will lead the marketing team, driving strategic initiatives to keep customers informed about AI-powered technology advancements and Siemon's innovative solutions.

"I'm thrilled to join the Siemon team," said Karen Devin. "With its rich heritage and commitment to customer-centric innovation, Siemon is a leader in the industry. I look forward to driving its marketing strategy and contributing to its continued success." Before joining Siemon, Karen held global marketing and customer experience leadership roles at CommScope. Karen is passionate about mentorship, continuous learning, and leveraging technology to transform the customer experience.

For more information on Siemon's or to learn about our comprehensive suite of network infrastructure solutions, please visit www.siemon.com.

About Siemon

Established in 1903, Siemon is an industry leader specializing in the design and manufacture of high-quality, high-performance IT infrastructure solutions and services for Data Centers, LANs, and Smart Buildings. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, with global sales, technical, and logistics expertise spanning 150 countries, Siemon offers the most comprehensive suites of copper and optical fiber cabling systems, racks, cable management, and Intelligent Infrastructure Management solutions. With more than 400 patents specific to structured cabling, Siemon Labs invests heavily in R&D and the development of Industry Standards, underlining the company's long-standing commitment to its customers and the industry. Through an ongoing commitment to waste and energy reduction, Siemon's environmental sustainability benchmarks are unparalleled in the industry.

Contact Information:

Brian Baum

[email protected]

SOURCE Siemon