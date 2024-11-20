Siemon to Showcase AI-Ready Cabling Solutions at SuperComputing Conference

At SC24, Siemon will demonstrate its comprehensive suite of AI-ready cabling solutions, tailored to meet the rigorous demands of modern data centers.
ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Siemon Company, a global leader in network infrastructure solutions, will exhibit at the upcoming SuperComputing (SC24) conference. The event will take place from November 17th to 22nd, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. Siemon will be at booth #726.
At SC24, Siemon will demonstrate its comprehensive suite of AI-ready cabling solutions, tailored to meet the rigorous demands of modern data centers. This includes optical patching solutions specifically designed to support NVIDIA AI infrastructure for generative AI networks. By leveraging structured cabling patch panels, Siemon empowers customers to optimize large-scale GPU clusters, streamlining management and enhancing flexibility. Siemon's extensive range of high-performance DACs and AOCs, independently tested for compatibility with NVIDIA and other leading brands, supports a wide array of applications and speeds, from 10G to 800G, across various form factors.
"Siemon is committed to delivering innovative solutions that empower our customers to harness the full potential of AI and accelerated computing," said Gary Bernstein, Sr. Director of Global Data Center Sales at Siemon. "By participating in SC24, we aim to showcase our latest advancements and collaborate with industry leaders to drive the future of data center infrastructure."
Through collaboration with NVIDIA, Siemon will showcase cutting-edge NVIDIA technologies, including the latest AI and high-performance computing solutions. Siemon will also be highlighted in NVIDIA's partner show floor map.
About Siemon
Established in 1903, Siemon is an industry leader specializing in the design and manufacture of high-quality, high-performance IT infrastructure solutions and services for Data Centers, LANs, and Intelligent Buildings. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, with global sales, technical, and logistics expertise spanning 150 countries, Siemon offers the most comprehensive suites of copper and optical fiber cabling systems, racks, cable management, and Intelligent Infrastructure Management solutions. With more than 400 patents specific to structured cabling, Siemon Labs invests heavily in R&D and the development of Industry Standards, underlining the company's long-standing commitment to its customers and the industry. Through an ongoing commitment to waste and energy reduction, Siemon's environmental sustainability benchmarks are unparalleled in the industry.
