Siemon to Showcase AI-Ready Cabling Solutions at SuperComputing Conference

Siemon is committed to delivering innovative solutions that empower our customers to harness the full potential of AI and accelerated computing. Post this

"Siemon is committed to delivering innovative solutions that empower our customers to harness the full potential of AI and accelerated computing," said Gary Bernstein, Sr. Director of Global Data Center Sales at Siemon. "By participating in SC24, we aim to showcase our latest advancements and collaborate with industry leaders to drive the future of data center infrastructure."

Through collaboration with NVIDIA, Siemon will showcase cutting-edge NVIDIA technologies, including the latest AI and high-performance computing solutions. Siemon will also be highlighted in NVIDIA's partner show floor map.

Learn more about Siemon at www.siemon.com.

About Siemon

Established in 1903, Siemon is an industry leader specializing in the design and manufacture of high-quality, high-performance IT infrastructure solutions and services for Data Centers, LANs, and Intelligent Buildings. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, with global sales, technical, and logistics expertise spanning 150 countries, Siemon offers the most comprehensive suites of copper and optical fiber cabling systems, racks, cable management, and Intelligent Infrastructure Management solutions. With more than 400 patents specific to structured cabling, Siemon Labs invests heavily in R&D and the development of Industry Standards, underlining the company's long-standing commitment to its customers and the industry. Through an ongoing commitment to waste and energy reduction, Siemon's environmental sustainability benchmarks are unparalleled in the industry.

Contact Information

Gary Marcella

[email protected]

Media Contact

Brian Baum, Siemon, 1 8609454200, [email protected]

SOURCE Siemon; Siemon