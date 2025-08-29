Siemon to Showcase AI-Ready Connectivity Solutions at YOTTA 2025

"YOTTA is a premier opportunity to engage with the leaders shaping the future of digital infrastructure," said Gary Bernstein, Sr. Director of Global Data Center Solutions at Siemon. Post this

Live demos will highlight how Siemon's solutions deliver low-power, interoperable connectivity in high-density environments, while addressing key challenges such as supply chain agility, sustainability, and future readiness.

Attendees can connect with Siemon's experts, including:

"YOTTA is a premier opportunity to engage with the leaders shaping the future of digital infrastructure," said Gary Bernstein, Sr. Director of Global Data Center Solutions at Siemon. "We're excited to showcase how Siemon's AI-ready connectivity solutions are solving real-world challenges in data center design and deployment. From bandwidth and latency to sustainability and supply chain resilience, our team is ready to help customers build infrastructure that performs at scale."

Siemon invites attendees to schedule 1:1 meetings with its experts and explore its latest innovations in AI-ready network architecture.

About Siemon

Siemon is a global market leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance connectivity solutions for data centers and smart buildings. We empower our customers to connect faster, scale smarter and deploy with confidence. Founded in 1903, our legacy of customer-driven innovation, engineering excellence, and an unwavering commitment to sustainability has made us the benchmark for quality and reliability. We deliver precision-built copper, fiber and high-speed connectivity solutions that perform at scale, with the flexibility, speed, and support our customers rely on. With operations in over 100 countries, Siemon has one of the industry's broadest solution portfolios and is the trusted partner behind the networks that connect the world. Find out more at www.siemon.com.

Media Contact

Brian Baum, Siemon, 1 8609454200, [email protected]

SOURCE Siemon