Siemon Validates Interoperability of AI-Ready Fiber Cabling with NVIDIA™ InfiniBand™ Hardware at IBTA Plugfest

"These test results provide assurance to our customers that Siemon's AI Ready fiber cabling performs flawlessly within NVIDIA AI network designs, supporting both switch-to-switch and switch-to-server applications," stated Gary Bernstein, Siemon's Sr. Director of Global Data Center Sales.

The System testing was done with NDR 400G and NDR 200G traffic using NVIDIA switches, ConnectX-7 adapter cards, multimode and singlemode transceivers, and Siemon's multimode and singlemode MTP fiber cabling solutions, including trunks, jumpers, and patch panels.

The IBTA will publish their InfiniBand Integrator's list soon, listing specific hardware and Siemon components used in various configurations.

For inquiries regarding this testing or Siemon's AI-Ready solutions, please contact your local Siemon representative.

For more information on Siemon Generative AI Solutions, please visit www.siemon.com/ai.

