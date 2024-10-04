Siemon Wins Four Gold Innovation Awards from CI&M Magazine

The Siemon Company, a global leader in network infrastructure solutions, is proud to announce it has won four Gold Level 2024 CIM Cabling Innovator Awards.

WATERTOWN, Conn., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Siemon Company, a global leader in network infrastructure solutions, is proud to announce it has won four Gold Level 2024 CIM Cabling Innovator Awards. The Cabling Innovators Awards program recognizes organizations and individuals who drive the ICT industry forward. It awards ingenuity and innovation in cabling, infrastructure design, installation, and administration. These awards acknowledge Siemon's commitment to developing industry-leading solutions that address critical network infrastructure challenges.